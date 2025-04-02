Ever since Marvel Comics was created all the way back in 1939, they've been treating fans to thousands upon thousands of stories, characters, places, and concepts. But not every single character, story, etc. can be as big as the likes of Spider-Man and Iron Man. Sometimes, things fade into obscurity—only to be known by hardcore Marvel fans.

This obscurity doesn't keep the likes of Marvel Studios from inserting and using these characters, stories, etc. in their Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only is it awesome for said hardcore fans to see something so unknown come to life and be utilized, but it opens up the Marvel Comics world and stories to general audiences. It gives people a look into corners of the Marvel universe that they didn't know were there. When the MCU brings these things to the table, things become unique compared to what the general audience thinks is going to happen.