Do you have a fascination with unsolved mysteries? Do you look forward to tuning into your favorite true crime-based podcast each week to join the hosts as they dive into the bizarre, gruesome, and fascinating stories surrounding an infamous serial killer or heavily speculated on crime? If either of these questions piqued your interest, The Obsessed Network has the event for you! Meet like-minded folks and put a face to some of your favorite podcasting voices when “Obsessed Fest” rolls into Columbus, Ohio’s Hyatt Regency from September 30 - October 2.

Join in on the magic and sit alongside the hosts of RedHanded, Strange and Unexplained with Daisy Eagan, and Let’s Go To Court during live tapings of each show. If you’re not able to attend the entire festival but still want to see some of your favorites take the main stage, you can buy a separate ticket for one of the live shows on Saturday night. Learn about a new case or two and be entertained by the likes of Morbid’s Alaina Urquhart and Ash Kelley, True Crime Obsessed’s Gillian Pensavalle and Patrick Hinds, Obsessed With Disappeared’s Ellyn Marsh and Joey Taranto, and ScamFluencers’ Scaachi Koul and Sarah Hagi.

Pull up a chair and hear from the people behind some of the most talked about podcasts including an in-depth interview with Up and Vanished’s Payne Lindsey and updates surrounding the Adnan Syed case with a conversation between Serial’s Rabia Chaudry and Rebecca Lavoie. Member of the West Memphis Three, and the subject of what many consider to be the first huge true-crime documentary, Joe Berlinger and Bruce Sinofsky’s trilogy, Paradise Lost, Damien Echols is also set to lead a panel. Who knows, maybe he’ll even chat more about how the character of Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) from Stranger Things was based on himself!

RELATED: Best True Crime Documentaries on Hulu

If panels and live shows aren’t quite enough to draw you into the fun, how about knowing the festival will be filled with Drag brunches and bingo? That’s right, Columbus, which is known for being a hotspot for all things queer, drag, and fun (and also the home of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11 contestant Nina West) has a vibrant community of queens (and kings!) ready to entertain festival attendees.

Meeting fellow true crime nerds is always one of the best things about festivals of the like and with added events like drag bingo and karaoke, you’ll have a chance to mix, mingle, and talk about what you think really happened to JonBenét Ramsey, or how excited you are to see Pedro Pascal and David Harbour star in a scripted true-crime series for HBO.

You can grab your tickets for the event here, and be sure to get your hands on the separately sold live show entry passes for Saturday night. Keep scrolling to check out an interview with The Girl From Plainville’s Elle Fanning.