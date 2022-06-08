FOX Entertainment has just released the trailer for their suspense thriller Obsessed to Death. The FOX original movie will be made available for video on demand on June 8 on FOX's streaming service Tubi.

The television movie stars Holland Roden as obsessive Cassie Jones who has recently been ghosted by her ex-boyfriend Austin, played by Colton Royce (The Boys). The trailer suggests that Cassie has just gotten out of a relationship, but is determined to win her ex back by any means necessary. She assures her friend that, "it's different this time," despite her advice to take some time for herself. We see shots of Cassie watching from the shadows as Austin moves on with his new girlfriend and Levitate fitness instructor Summer Lynn (Kathruyn Kohut), and we are given the impression that Cassie has a hard time letting go. Drawn to Summer's charming personality, Cassie weasels her way into the instructor's life. In a shady move, reminiscent of You's Joe Goldberg, Cassie joins Summer's cycling classes with the harmless, albeit misguided, intention of befriending Summer and getting a "revenge body" to impress Austin. When her plans to Single White Female Summer prove fruitless and others start to notice her erratic behavior, Cassie turns to more fatal tactics.

Roden got her break-out role in HBO's 12 Miles of Bad Road in 2007, featured alongside Lily Tomlin and Leslie Jordan. Other television credits include roles in shows like Lost, Cold Case, Weeds, and her recurring role as Lydia Martin in MTV's supernatural high school drama Teen Wolf. Roden has been featured in films such as Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman with Chad Micahel Murray, a starring role in Hulu's social media horror Follow Me with Pretty Little Liar's Keegan Allen and her upcoming role in Teen Wolf: The Movie.

Obsessed to Death is directed by Stefan Brogren, best known for his work on Degrassi: Next Class and A Chance for Christmas. The film is Rowan Wheeler's (Under a Rock with Tig Notaro's) first feature-length screenplay, and will be produced by Shane Boucher and Caitlin Delaney. The film also features Jesse Reynolds as Summer's friend Gage, Xavier Sotelo, Andrea Holstein, Rowen Barnes and Jenny Itwaru.

You can read the synopsis and watch the trailer for Obsessed to Death below: