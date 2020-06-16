Obsidian Entertainment’s ‘Grounded’ Takes Flight in Newly Released 30-Minute Demo

Today, Obsidian Entertainment launched a 30-minute playable demo of its upcoming survival action game Grounded. The catch is that only fans who are registered to be an Xbox Insider will have the opportunity to explore the vast, beautiful, and dangerous world of Grounded, so go ahead and remedy that if you’re interested but aren’t an Insider just yet. Then, you can get your hands on the 30-minute single-player demo, which is also available through Steam as part of the Steam Game Festival. (Full details about the demo can be viewed on Xbox Wire here.)

The Grounded demo will be playable from today until June 22nd. Grounded will enter Xbox Game Preview with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Steam Early Access on July 28, 2020; be sure to add Grounded to your Steam wishlist in the meantime. But what, exactly, is this game even about?

In Grounded, the world is a vast, beautiful, and dangerous place – especially when you have been shrunken to the size of an ant. Explore, build, and survive together in this first person, multiplayer, survival-adventure. Can you thrive alongside the hordes of giant insects, fighting to survive the perils of the backyard?

The newly released demo will allow players to find out through exploring the single-player experience of Grounded. Upon choosing their character, players will be thrust right into the heart of the backyard at sunrise, and will quickly discover that life is different when you’re only one centimeter tall. Over the course of one in-game day, this experience will allow players to craft tools and weapons, build structures, and survive against the various perils of being small.

While the demo itself is timed, players will be able to explore the backyard and restart multiple times during the course of the six days it will be available.

Check out more from the devs’ first vlog chapter below: