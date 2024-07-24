Warning: The following contains spoilers for the films discussed.

The plot twist is a device used in many a film, and is primarily utilized to make the story more complicated, interesting, or exciting. When it is pulled off well, these twists can be a marvelous addition to any film. Some of the most iconic movies in history have legendary plot twists that come out of nowhere, redefining everything that came before in a way that still makes sense and is rewarding for the audience.

But as with anything, movie twists aren't always executed perfectly. Sometimes, it's kind of hard not to see them coming, especially with all the clear hints the movie drops along the way, even if it isn't doing it consciously. It's not that the twists themselves are bad per se; it's just that they would have been a whole lot better if they hadn't been so painfully predictable. These are the most expected movie twists, depriving these narratives of some much-needed payoff.

10 Hans isn't Prince Charming

'Frozen' (2013)

Frozen is a Disney princess movie — it's enjoyable and great fun, but let's be honest, it's not exactly high art. So. of course, it's going to lend itself to some simpler plots, which is to be expected. Even then, the twist could be seen from a mile away. Normally, Disney princess films have a prince pursuing the princess because he really loves her, but some obstacle or villain is interfering before being defeated; the prince and princess get married and live happily ever after yadda yadda yadda.

In Frozen, Hans (Santino Fontana) gets engaged to Anna (Kristen Bell) literally within the first 10 minutes of the film. If that isn't a dead giveaway that it won't last, later on, a man named Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) is thrown into the mix and clearly has more chemistry with Anna than Hans does. Before long, Anna leaves Hans for Kristoff, which is the furthest thing from a shocker as seen in any film, especially because Hans turns out to be the story's villain. Even children will be able to predict this one long before it happens.

9 Teddy is a patient

'Shutter Island' (2010)

Shutter Island is a great psychological thriller, but what really brought it down in quality is its mediocre twist, which could be seen just from the trailers. The plot concerns a detective named Teddy (Leonardo Di Caprio) as he travels to the eponymous island to investigate an escaped asylum patient who murdered his family. So, what is it that makes the twist so obvious?

Well, perhaps it's the fact that Teddy is supposed to be a detective but doesn't really get anywhere in his investigations. Maybe it's because little is known about Teddy's family, or perhaps it's that the escaped patient keeps being brought up. Either way, when it's revealed that Teddy is the escaped patient, it's far from a surprise. It was a pretty disappointing twist and is part of why an otherwise thrilling movie wasn't received as well as it could have been by critics. Leonardo DiCaprio gives it his all, but even he can't elevate it.

8 The pizza guy isn't the sniper

'Phone Booth' (2002)

Phone Booth follows a man named Stu Shepard (Colin Farrell) who is locked in a phone booth after an unseen sniper aims their crosshairs on him. The sniper calls Stu and explains the situation, bearing a very distinct voice clearly belonging to Kiefer Sutherland. At one point, Stu meets a pizza guy, and towards the end, the police believe that they have caught the sniper and that it is this very same pizza guy. Or is it?

See, the pizza guy has a few speaking lines, and it becomes apparent right off the bat that he is most certainly not Kiefer Sutherland. So when the police say they've got him, it's hard to believe them. Not a lot of people bought into that idea, and it's a good thing, too, because the real caller makes an appearance shortly afterward, explaining he may do the whole thing again if Stu doesn't clean up his act. One doesn't need to be Sherlock Holmes to figure this one out.

7 Aragorn is still alive

'The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers' (2002)

Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen) is one of the central characters of The Lord of the Rings, which was (and still is) a super popular book and movie franchise. During a skirmish between the Rohirrim and the orcs at the Westfold, Aragorn falls off of an enormous cliff and is presumed dead. Legolas (Orlando Bloom) and Gimli (John Rhys-Davies) go to check the spot where he fell, but he is nowhere to be found. The movie makes it seem like he's really gone.

Unless, of course, you either read the books or watched the trailer for The Two Towers, which showed several different scenes involving Aragorn, many of which hadn't happened yet at that point in the film. Of course, he was alive! Book readers knew this wouldn't be the end either because Aragorn appears in the second book and thus would likely appear in the next movie. So when Aragorn floated from the river to the shore and was revealed to be breathing, it could barely be called a plot twist.

6 Evelyn is the villain

'Incredibles 2' (2018)

Incredibles 2 follows the family of superheroes as they try to take down the villainous Screenslaver, a mysterious and anonymous figure that hijacks TV screens to hypnotize people. The movie introduces a few new characters, including Evelyn Deavor (Catherine Keener), the CEO of a large tech company who blames superheroes for the death of her parents. She also establishes herself as a powerful, stand-up kind of individual.

When the Screenslaver turns out to be Evelyn, most fans are far from amazed. Evelyn would be the only one with the means, motive, and opportunity to pull off such an elaborate scheme. If that wasn't enough, her name is literally a pun that is pretty on the nose: it's meant to sound like "Evil Endeavor," for crying out loud! Sure, it's a kids' movie, but even younger audiences probably had no trouble coming to the conclusion way before the big reveal.

5 The random person at the beginning is important

'John Q.' (2002)

John Q. really isn't very good, due in part to its lackluster twist ending. The film stars Denzel Washington as a beleaguered father named John who can't afford the high price of saving his son's life in the hospital. Out of options, he holds the entire building hostage until arrangements can be met that will keep his son alive. The very first scene of the movie shows a random unnamed woman who gets in a pretty nasty car wreck before the film moves on; the woman is never mentioned again.

The scene felt extremely out of place throughout the movie, making it ever-present in audiences' minds, wondering when it is going to become relevant.

This scene feels weird and disjointed at first, until the end of the movie when hospital staff let John know that his son will need a heart transplant to survive. But where are they going to get the heart from? Why, from the dead woman at the beginning, of course. The scene felt extremely out of place throughout the movie, making it ever-present in audiences' minds, wondering when it is going to become relevant. The twist comes across as lazy and way too serendipitous, giving the film an absurd quality that it doesn't deserve.

4 Gordon is alive

'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Jim Gordon (Gary Oldman) is sort of an important character throughout the Batman franchise, especially in The Dark Knight. In much the same vein as Aragorn, Jim is given an apparent death scene, which makes it look like the movie intends to keep him out of the action. But that just doesn't make any sense because he's sort of a central character in the franchise; there's no reason to actually kill him off.

If that wasn't enough, the trailer also happens to show scenes where Jim is alive and well, which had not yet been seen before his death. When Jim comes crawling back into the spotlight, he's a welcome sight but not a shocking one. Even those who leave the movie on as background noise without really paying attention to it will almost definitely pick up on it early. The Dark Knight is still brilliant, but this underwhelming twist stands out as one of its most noticeable flaws.

3 The Hårgas are in a cult

'Midsommar' (2018)

Midsommar takes place in the Swedish wilderness, where the reclusive Hårga people are celebrating their midsummer festival. The movie takes an unconventional approach to horror in that much of it takes place during broad daylight; in hindsight, there should have been some obvious red flags right from the get-go. It's eventually revealed that the villagers are not some quirky rural society but a cult, and this couldn't have been more apparent.

Their very first introduction is a group of people wearing identical white robes and performing some sort of bizarre game or ritual. There's also a lot of religious artwork depicting sacrificial ceremonies and a hallucinogenic drink. It's a miracle the main characters aren't immediately suspicious when they're served a strange tea, and the fact that the cult is so isolated certainly doesn't make them seem normal. Lastly, this is a horror movie, for goodness' sake: why wouldn't they be some sort of cult? It's hard not to come to this conclusion right away, even before weird and creepy things start happening.