While rebooting any beloved classic film is bound to generate a healthy amount of skepticism, Steven Soderbergh’s 2001 remake of Ocean’s Eleven is one of the rare instances in which the remake surpassed the original. While the 1960 caper film of the same name was simply a means of satisfying the egos of Frank Sinata, Dean Martin, and the other members of the “Rat Pack,” Soderbergh infused his version with an emotionally compelling story, inventive heist sequences, and a cheeky sense-of-humor. Ocean’s Eleven became a modern classic that cemented George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Matt Damon as the definitive movie stars of their generation. While it's now considered one of the most successful crowd-pleasers of its era, Ocean’s Eleven had to reshoot its original ending due to concerns about parallels to the 9/11 attacks.

Ocean's Eleven Danny Ocean and his ten accomplices plan to rob three Las Vegas casinos simultaneously. Release Date December 7, 2001 Director Steven Soderbergh Cast George Clooney , Cecelia Ann Birt , Paul L. Nolan , Carol Florence , Lori Galinski , Bernie Mac Rating PG-13 Runtime 116 minutes Genres Crime , Thriller

Why ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ Needed To Change Its Ending

Ocean’s Eleven follows the career criminal Danny Ocean (Clooney), who is released from prison and forced to bridge a new path forward for himself. Despite his attempt to “go straight” and avoid the irresponsible behavior that landed him in prison in the first place, Danny is convinced to put together a heist crew with his old friend Rusty Ryan (Pitt). They are recruited by the casino owner Reuben Tishkoff (Elliot Gould) to rob a series of casinos owned by the ruthless businessman Terry Benedict (Andy Garcia). Ocean’s Eleven’s climax rests on the successful completion of a daring heist, as Benedict’s advanced security measures force Danny’s team to take extreme measures to avoid detection.

While there’s pressure on Danny to complete the heist so that he can prove himself as a leader, it’s revealed that he has more personal motivations for wanting to rob Benedict. Danny’s real goal is to reunite with his ex-wife, Tess (Julia Roberts), who is now in a romantic relationship with Benedict. By embarrassing Benedict and stealing his fortune, Danny can prove to Tess that her new boyfriend's motivations are purely selfish. This emotional story arc is what makes Ocean’s Eleven such a calming, endearing modern classic; the robbery itself is consequential, and only serves as a means to showcase the unique set of skills that Danny’s team has. The opportunity to see Tess again is his primary motivation; he actually cares very little about the financial benefits of completing the mission.

While the film concluded on a positive note, Ocean’s Eleven’s now iconic ending was the result of a last-minute reshoot. Danny and his team needed to create a distraction to draw a SWAT team to a vault filled with cash; this diverts the attention away from the real scheme to rob Benedict. Originally, the film concluded with the New York Hotel and Casino being destroyed by explosives. However, concerns began to arise when it was discovered that the casino’s destruction looked too similar to the recent attacks on the World Trade Center. The location was changed in reshoots to a fictional hotel called “The Xanadu.” Although CG was able to cover up any similarities to New York Hotel and Casino, the original ending can be seen on the film’s DVD making-of features, which were completed months before the film’s theatrical release in December of 2001.

Why ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ Changed Danny for the Better

While the critical change to the final heist sequence was necessary in order to avoid evoking parallels to domestic terrorism, the reshot ending of Ocean’s Eleven emphasizes why Danny is a great hero. Had the scene involved the obliteration of a real location, it may have grounded the film too firmly in reality, and indicated that Danny was uncaring about the collateral damage that he left behind. Part of the charm of the entire Ocean’s franchise is that the stories exist within a somewhat exaggerated version of reality, as Danny’s heists require an inordinate amount of coincidences where everything goes according to plan. By destroying a completely fictional location, and not a real one, Ocean’s Eleven creates a story where there aren’t any lasting consequences for Danny’s actions.

In addition to improving the franchise’s worldbuilding, the new ending allows Ocean’s Eleven to keep its focus on the conflict between Danny and Benedict. It’s established that Benedict is a powerful figure within the Las Vegas casino industry, and controls many established locations like “The Xanadu.” By adding information about the properties that are under Benedict’s control, the film is able to make Garcia’s great villainous performance even more intimidating; it turns Danny into an underdog who has everything stacked against him. Additionally, diverting attention away from the showdown in Las Vegas to focus on an entirely different location would have been a determinant to the film’s pacing that put too much emphasis on spectacle. With the new ending, the film’s climax focuses on the satisfaction that Danny feels about completing the heist, emphasizing the importance of each member of his team.

‘Ocean’s Eleven’ Inspired a Great Franchise

Given the proximity of its release to the 9/11 attacks, Ocean’s Eleven was the perfect piece of escapism that the cinematic marketplace needed. The film’s success prompted the creation of the unique Ocean’s franchise, a series that managed to upend expectations with each subsequent installment. Instead of simply reiterating the first film, the 2004 sequel Ocean’s Twelve took the series in a self-aware direction by inverting the intent of Danny’s mission. Similarly, the underrated 2007 sequel Ocean’s Thirteen added more comedy to the franchise by forcing Benedict to join Danny’s team.

While the 2018 spinoff film Ocean’s Eight failed to capture the same unique tone of Soderbergh’s installments, the Ocean’s franchise is set to continue with a new reboot. Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie are set to star in a new installment from Austin Powers director Jay Roach that begins filming soon. While Ocean’s Eleven has certainly served as inspiration for many great heist films, any film that claims to be part of the same franchise will undoubtedly be faced with sizeable expectations based on the success that preceded it.

