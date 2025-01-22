It looks like Danny Ocean and Rusty Ryan are heading for one last heist, and this time, they're bringing along David Leitch, with the Bullet Train director in final talks to direct Ocean's 14, which reportedly seeking to bring back George Clooney and Brad Pitt. Last year, Clooney revealed that there was a script ready for the movie, based on another classic heist film. “We have a really good script for another Ocean’s now, so we may end up doing another one,” Clooney told Uproxx. “It’s actually a great script. I don't want to call it [Ocean's 14], the idea is kind of like Going in Style." For those who haven't had the chance to see it, Going in Style followed a group of retirees who, when they grow bored with their day-to-day mundane lives, decide to commit a robbery to bring some enjoyment back into the final days of their lives.

This would be the first of the main Ocean’s films which isn't directed by Steven Soderbergh, who took the reins on Ocean’s Eleven (2001) and its sequels Ocean’s Twelve (2004) and Ocean’s Thirteen (2007). The 2001 film, which was a remake of the 1960 Rat Pack classic, was a massive hit at the worldwide box office and rejuvenated the heist genre. Clooney’s slick portrayal of Danny Ocean and Pitt’s perenially hungry Rusty Ryan, alongside an ensemble cast that included Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, and Don Cheadle, hit just the right notes for what would come to be the franchise’s beloved mix of wit, charm, and big time heists. There was also an all-female spin-off, Ocean's 8, which starred Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett.

As for why Socerbergh isn't returning, he told Variety back in 2023 that he had said all he needed to say on the matter.

"After we made the third movie, I felt like the series was very much concluded for me. When the studio approached me to see if I’d be involved in continuing the franchise, I told them no, because it just doesn’t feel like a move forward for me. I’m chasing something else.”

How Successful Were the 'Ocean's' Movies?

The Ocean's franchise has been a commercial juggernaut since its inception, raking in over a billion at the global box office.

Film Release Year Worldwide Box Office Domestic Box Office International Box Office Ocean's Eleven 2001 $450.7 million $183.4 million $267.3 million Ocean's Twelve 2004 $362.7 million $125.5 million $237.2 million Ocean's Thirteen 2007 $311.3 million $117.1 million $194.2 million Ocean's 8 2018 $297.7 million $140.2 million $157.5 million

The original Ocean's Eleven remains the highest-grossing film in the series, but the smart money would be on Ocean's 14 topping the lot. Ocean's Eleven is available to rent or buy on VOD. Stay tuned for more updates on Ocean's 14.

