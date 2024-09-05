It seems that Danny Ocean’s crew might be gearing up for another job, as momentum builds for a new installment in the Ocean's franchise. According to Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr., Warner Bros. and George Clooney’s Smokehouse Pictures are pushing forward on Ocean’s 14, with Clooney and Brad Pitt reportedly set to reprise their roles. Even more exciting is the news that acclaimed filmmaker Edward Berger is being courted to helm the project.

Berger, hot off his success with All Quiet on the Western Front — which bagged four Oscars, including Best International Feature—is quickly becoming one of Hollywood’s most sought-after directors. His recent work on Conclave, a gripping drama about the election of a new pope, has drawn critical praise following its debut at Telluride. The film, starring Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, and John Lithgow, is now considered a Best Picture contender. With Berger’s stock rising, Ocean's 14 could see the franchise taken in an intriguing new direction under his leadership.

This would mark the first mainline Ocean’s film not directed by Steven Soderbergh, who helmed Ocean’s Eleven (2001) and its sequels Ocean’s Twelve (2004) and Ocean’s Thirteen (2007). The original film, a remake of the 1960 Rat Pack classic, was a box office smash and revitalized the heist genre. Clooney’s smooth portrayal of Danny Ocean and Pitt’s laid-back Rusty Ryan, alongside an ensemble cast that included Matt Damon, Julia Roberts, and Don Cheadle, set the tone for the franchise’s mix of wit, charm, and high-stakes heists.

Who Else Could Return for 'Ocean's 14'?

While official casting details remain under wraps, insiders hint that Matt Damon and Casey Affleck, both veterans of the Ocean’s ensemble, could return. Clooney himself recently teased the project during promotion for his film Boys on the Boat, hinting that the script captures the spirit of Going in Style, a 2017 comedy about elderly men pulling off a bank robbery. Two original members of the crew, Bernie Mac and Carl Reiner are, sadly, no longer with us.

Though Berger has yet to officially sign on, it seems likely that his name will be attached soon, given his growing profile in Hollywood. This would mark an exciting pivot for the Ocean’s franchise, which hasn’t seen a direct sequel since 2007. Ocean’s 8 (2018), a spin-off led by Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett, was a success, but fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of Clooney and Pitt’s iconic duo.

With the possibility of seeing Danny Ocean and Rusty Ryan back on screen — and Berger’s potential direction — it looks like Ocean’s 14 could deliver the clever heists and star-studded ensemble that fans have come to love. Stay tuned for more updates as the film moves closer to a greenlight.

In the meantime, Ocean's Eleven is available to rent or buy on Prime Video.

Ocean's Eleven Danny Ocean and his ten accomplices plan to rob three Las Vegas casinos simultaneously. Release Date December 7, 2001 Director Steven Soderbergh Cast George Clooney , Cecelia Ann Birt , Paul L. Nolan , Carol Florence , Lori Galinski , Bernie Mac Runtime 116 minutes Main Genre Crime Writers George Clayton Johnson , Jack Golden Russell , Harry Brown , Charles Lederer , Ted Griffin Tagline Are you in or out? Expand

