George Clooney has big plans for a fourth Ocean's movie, after the stunning success of the original Oceans Eleven heist trilogy from the 2000s. Last month, the Hollywood megastar — while promoting his new film The Boys in the Boat — revealed that a script had been completed for a fourth installment of the series, which he was excited about making happen.

“We have a really good script for another Ocean’s now, so we may end up doing another one,” Clooney told Uproxx. “It’s actually a great script. I don't want to call it [Ocean's 14], the idea is kind of like Going in Style." For those unaware, Going in Style followed a group of retirees who, when bored with their day-to-day, decide to commit a robbery to bring some enjoyment back into their lives.

However, one man who won't be involved in the continuation is director Steven Soderbergh. Soderbergh directed the three films in the trilogy, which starred Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Bernie Mac, Don Cheadle, Casey Affleck, Scott Caan, Elliott Gould, Carl Reiner, Shaobo Qin, Eddie Jemison, Andy Garcia, Julia Roberts, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Vincent Cassel, Eddie Izzard and Al Pacino. After 2007's Ocean's Thirteen, however, Soderbergh recently told Variety he's said all he needs to say on the topic. He said:

"After we made the third movie, I felt like the series was very much concluded for me. When the studio approached me to see if I’d be involved in continuing the franchise, I told them no, because it just doesn’t feel like a move forward for me. I’m chasing something else.”

Will There Be Another 'Ocean's Eleven' Film?

A prequel film is separately in the works starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The Jay Roach-directed movie is set in 1960s Europe, and allegedly centers around the birth of Clooney’s character. The Ocean's trilogy was a massive boon for Warner Bros. at the time, grossing over $1 billion from a combined budget of $280 million. While Eleven was the best-reviewed of the franchise, all three films are considered fun, frothy romps and show that movie stars can have a good time on-screen with their buddies while still delivering a good time for the audience.

A follow-up/reboot starring Sandra Bullock as the sister of Clooney's character, Danny Ocean, alongside Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, and Helena Bonham Carter, was released in 2018, also to positive reviews, and grossed almost $300 million worldwide.

