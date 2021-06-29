The reunion would be the first time the crew gets together since the passing of Bernie Mac and Carl Reiner.

Don Cheadle has worked with director Steven Soderbergh on six films, including Traffic, Out of Sight, and their latest collaboration, No Sudden Move. But maybe most beloved is their work together in the Ocean’s trilogy of films, in which Cheadle plays the British explosives expert Basher. While the original crew hasn’t made a new film in the series since 2007’s Ocean’s Thirteen, according to Cheadle, Soderbergh has discussed making the fourth film in the series.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Cheadle said that "We were talking about it, and then Bernie passed, and very quickly we were like, 'No, we don't want to do it.’” Yet apparently while on the set for No Sudden Move, the idea of making a fourth film in the series did come up. Cheadle says:

"But I just did a movie with Stephen and he said, 'I think there may be a way to do it again. I'm thinking about it.' And it didn't go much further than that. But I don't know; I don't know who all would be in it. I imagine the main group of us would be in. It would be interesting to see."

Cheadle mentions that the “main group” would be in, which implies that if there was another film in the series, it would also see the return of George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, Casey Affleck, Scott Caan, Elliott Gould, Eddie Jemison, and Sahobo Qin. In addition to the passing of Bernie Mac, Carl Reiner has also passed since Ocean’s Thirteen.

While this crew hasn’t been together since 2007, Ocean’s 8, directed by Gary Ross, was a spin-off film that did include Qin and Gould. With a cast that included Sandra Bullock as Debbie Ocean - the sister of Clooney’s Danny Ocean - Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna, and Helena Bonham Carter. If there is an Ocean’s Fourteen, or whatever it’s called, maybe we will get to see Danny Ocean’s sister in the mix.

We can cross our fingers that we will eventually see Soderbergh reunite the old crew, Soderbergh and Cheadle have reunited for the upcoming thriller No Sudden Move, which comes to HBO Max on July 1.

