Brad Pitt and George Clooney made headlines with their work together in Wolfs earlier this year, the reluctant hitman team-up film directed by Spider-Man veteran Jon Watts. Apple TV+ announced a sequel for Wolfs was in the works before the film’s release, and not long after, Watts revealed that they would not be moving forward with a sequel due to the way Apple handled the film’s distribution. However, for those who saw Pitt and Clooney work together and are sad to learn there won’t be a Wolfs 2, the two teamed up nearly 25 years ago on Oceans Eleven, the heist thriller that has been absent from major streaming services, but can be watched for free on Pluto TV, where it resides in the top 10.

Ted Griffin wrote the screenplay for Ocean’s Eleven, which is based on the 1960 film by George Clayton-Johnson, Jack Golden Russell, Harry Brown, and Charles Lederer. Steven Soderberg directed the film, which came 12 years after his directorial debut in Sex, Lies, and Videotape, the 1989 dark comedy starring James Spader and Laura San Giacomo. Before his work on Ocean’s Eleven, Soderberg also helmed Erick Brockovich and Traffic, the former being a legal drama starring Julia Roberts and the latter is a crime thriller starring Michael Douglas and Benicio Del Toro. Soderberg was nominated for Best Director for his work on both films and even took home the award for Traffic. The first trailer for Soderbergh’s next project, Black Bag, a spy thriller starring Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett, was recently released.

What Else Is Streaming for Free on Pluto TV?

Both of the Bad Santa movies occupy the top two spots on Pluto TV, and they’re followed by Titanic, the true story starring Leonardo DiCaprio and directed by James Cameron. The first three John Wick movies are also streaming on Pluto TV, and while they previously occupied the top three spots on the platform, they have since slipped to #4-#6. The Shawshank Redemption is also on the Pluto TV top 10, currently at #8, and it’s flanked in the final two spots by Gladiator, the war epic from Ridley Scott, and Blade, the superhero debut for Wesley Snipes.

Your changes have been saved Ocean's Eleven Danny Ocean and his ten accomplices plan to rob three Las Vegas casinos simultaneously. Director Steven Soderbergh Cast Julia Roberts , George Clooney , Matt Damon , Andy Garcia Brad Pitt , Don Cheadle Runtime 116 minutes Writers Ted Griffin Budget $85 million Distributor(s) Warner Bros. Pictures Expand

