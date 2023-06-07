The temperature is set to rise this summer, as the new Ocean's 11 prequel is set to start rolling cameras relatively soon. According to Production List, the film will begin filming by the end of the month, setting the stage for a new story featuring some of the world's biggest thieves. There are currently not many details available regarding what the movie will be about, but it has been confirmed that Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie will be starring in it, bringing their chemistry to a project completely different from what they have worked on before. The team's next move will be hard to predict.

Added to that, it looks like the upcoming film will serve as a prequel to the already established franchise, and it won't be a reboot taking place in a different world. That means that the 2001 classic starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts will still take place at some point in the continuity after the prequel, and it remains to be seen if the upcoming film will directly tie into the events that came after it. There's still a possibility for this story to be unrelated to what came before while remaining part of the continuity, but that will depend on what Warner Bros. is planning for the future of the franchise.

The last time the franchise was seen on the big screen was during 2018's Ocean's 8, the installment where Sandra Bullock led a team that featured only women among its ranks. The plan was simple: To infiltrate the Met Gala and steal a very expensive necklace. The chemistry between the cast carried the movie towards a comfortable $297 worldwide box office tally, giving the studio the confidence to move forward with the series. However, it would be a while until Warner Bros. found a new story they felt excited about. It looks like they have found it.

A Dreamy Reunion for Gosling and Robbie

Before Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie can be seen coming up with a very elaborate heist, the pair will shine on the big screen this summer when Barbie releases in theatres. Robbie is set to star as the iconic doll, who lives in a world where everything is wonderful, lovely and mostly pink. Everything will change one fateful day, when Barbie will start to wonder if she can die and what that would mean for her future. Gosling will play Ken, her loving partner who is ready to join her in her quest for answers regarding the meaning of life. Greta Gerwig's latest feature is coming to cinemas on July 21.

While it looks like the studio is planning to get cameras rolling this summer, the entertainment industry is currently in the midst of a major overdue labor strike. The Writers Guild of America is headed towards the end of their first month on strike, with the Screen Actors Guild recently voting to authorize their own strike if negotiations with AMPTP fall through this month. We may have to wait a little while longer for this prequel, while workers fight for fair wages.