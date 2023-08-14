Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the summer pairing that brought in a billion dollars in box office revenues with Barbie, will reunite for the prequel to 2001’s Ocean’s Eleven, the first film in Steven Soderbergh’s one billion franchise. With audiences still seeing Robbie in pink and Gosling in mink, it may be hard to imagine the couple as anything else than Barbie and Ken. But Robbie and director Jay Roach have such a vivid vision for their currently untitled Ocean Eleven Prequel that one can already see it: a glamorous Robbie as an incarnation of Ingrid Bergman and Grace Kelly and Gosling as a modern version of Cary Grant in an Alfred Hitchcock-inspired cat and mouse love story.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the reigning queen and king of Hollywood after the phenomenal, record-setting success of Barbie will play the leads in the upcoming Ocean’s Eleven Prequel. Coming from the highest-grossing film of their careers, the onscreen couple are well-positioned to take their pick of movie projects. Their decision to reunite for the Ocean’s Eleven Prequel can only mean they really enjoyed working together on Barbie, and audiences will be treated to a full-blown romance that went unrealized in Barbie Land.

Here's everything we know about the Ocean's prequel.

When Is The Ocean’s Eleven Prequel Coming Out?

Warner Bros. has yet to reveal the release date for the Ocean’s Eleven Prequel, but Collider reports that the highly anticipated movie will begin shooting soon, with Production List indicating a June 30, 2023 shoot date in France. The release date will be hard to predict. Actors and writers in the US are currently on strike, putting television and movie productions on hold until a deal with networks and studios is reached.

Where Can You Watch The Ocean’s Eleven Prequel?

Given the star power, expensive budget, and cinematic locations of the Ocean’s Eleven Prequel, we can expect this film spectacle to release in theaters worldwide. All Ocean’s films were released in theaters, where they amassed over a billion dollars combined in box office revenues. The thrilling addition of Barbie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling to the popular franchise should greatly boost theater ticket sales.

Is There A Trailer for The Ocean’s Eleven Prequel?

With the Ocean’s Eleven Prequel just gearing to shoot during a protracted strike by members of the actors union and writers guild, it will be quite a while before we see a trailer or even the first images of this highly anticipated movie.

Who Stars in The Ocean’s Eleven Prequel?

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling have depth and powerful onscreen presences, their careers proving range and acting skills that have earned nominations for Academy Awards. Robbie earned her first Oscar nomination for her role as the disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding in I, Tonya, and her second nomination for another biopic Bombshell directed by Ocean’s Eleven Prequel director Jay Roach. Robbie played DC Comic’s Harley Quinn in The Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey, after her memorable portrayals of Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Duchess Naomi Lapaglia in Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street.

After stealing every scene he’s in with his pure Kenergy in Barbie, Gosling has proved he can play anyone in any genre, from comedies, love stories, musicals, to heavy dramas. Gosling earned an Oscar nomination for his lead role in Damien Chazelle’s La La Land and another nomination for his role as a drug-addicted high school teacher in Half Nelson. Gosling was heartbreaking in Blue Valentine and The Notebook, charismatic as a playboy in Crazy, Stupid, Love, and intense as the legendary astronaut Neil Armstrong in First Man and the Hollywood stunt driver turned getaway car driver in Drive.

What Is The Ocean’s Eleven Prequel About?

Little is known about the characters and plot of the Ocean’s Eleven Prequel. Director Jay Roach has revealed that the film is set in Monte Carlo in 1962. The prequel is an “old-fashioned epic love story slash adventure disguised as a heist movie,” reveals Roach, who, along with Robbie, is inspired by Hitchcock’s To Catch A Thief and Notorious. Roach is keenly aware of how significant a departure this would be after Robbie and Gosling’s unforgettable turns as Barbie and Ken but knows there is no denying the couple’s chemistry.

“Originally, there were some questions about whether it would be weird to have (Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling) together again after Barbie. But I think there’s just some pairings you want to see over and over again. It’s such a powerful, powerful duo, you know? And it’s the suspense of will they come together; will they trust each other enough to team up? That’s romantic.”

It remains to be seen how the prequel will tie up with Steven Soderbergh’s 2001 Ocean’s Eleven, which starred George Clooney as Danny Ocean, an ex-con fresh out of prison who reunites with old partner in crime Rusty (Brad Pitt) for an impossible scheme to steal millions from Las Vegas casinos. Romance rarely figures in Ocean’s movies, but there is a love story here. Clooney specifically targets casino owner Andy Garcia to win back his ex-wife Julia Roberts.

Who is Making The Ocean’s Eleven Prequel?

The film will be directed by Jay Roach, who directed Robbie in her best supporting actress Oscar-nominated role in the 2019 drama Bombshell. Roach directed the crowd-pleasing hits Austin Powers and Meet the Parents. His first foray into television, the eight-episode series High Desert starring Patricia Arquette, is airing in Apple TV+.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Robbie is producing with Tom Ackerley, her partner at production banner LuckyChap. Roach is also producing with Delirious Media executive Michelle Graham. Executive producing are Gary Ross, Olivia Milch and LuckyChap’s Josey McNamara. Village Roadshow is also involved in an executive producer capacity and may also co-finance.

Carrie Solomon is writing the screenplay. Solomon co-wrote the script of A Family Affair, a Netflix romantic comedy starring Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, and Joey King, currently slated for November 17.

Movies Like The Ocean’s Eleven Prequel You Can Watch Now

With the Ocean’s Eleven Prequel still in the early stages of production, there is plenty of time to get reacquainted with the world of Ocean’s Eleven and watch the Hitchcock movies that inspired the Margot Robbie-Ryan Gosling prequel.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) - Steven Soderbergh’s remake of the 1960 Frank Sinatra-led Ocean’s Eleven delivers plenty of wit and glamor in this fun heist movie. Just out of prison, Danny Ocean (George Clooney) has crime and love in his mind. He enlists his old sidekick (Brad Pitt) and a band of career criminals in a scheme to rob an impenetrable vault containing the millions of three Las Vegas casinos. The crazy caper requires surveillance, clever cons, split-second timing, and acrobatics. Ocean has an ulterior motive. The casinos are owned by unflappable entrepreneur Terry Benedict (Andy Garcia), who is sleeping with Danny’s ex-wife Tess (Julia Roberts).

Notorious (1946) - Alfred Hitchcock’s visually stunning romantic thriller stars Ingrid Bergman (Alicia) as a patriotic American whose father is a convicted Nazi spy, and Cary Grant as the intelligence agent (Devlin) who recruits her to infiltrate a Nazi spy ring led by Sebastian (Claude Rains) who is in love with her. Known to drink to drown her sorrows, Alicia agrees to spy on Sebastian because she is in love with Devlin, the man who has put her life in danger and must now extricate her from the Nazis.

To Catch a Thief (1955) - It takes a thief to catch a thief. In Alfred Hitchcock’s romantic thriller, a reformed cat-burglar played by Cary Grant is suspected of a spate of jewel burglaries among the super-rich in Nice and Cannes. He must clear his name by catching the real culprit, who may or may not be the impossibly gorgeous Grace Kelly playing a pampered heiress attracted to bad boy Grant.

