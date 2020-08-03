The Collider Podcast, Ep. 274 – The Greatness of the ‘Ocean’s Trilogy’

This week on The Collider Podcast we’re talking about the Ocean’s Trilogy. We talk about why Ocean’s Eleven was such a surprising success, how it perfectly utilized its cast, what it meant to have Steven Soderbergh directing, the backlash to Ocean’s Twelve, why the film is due for an reappraisal and should be taken on its own terms, why Ocean’s Thirteen is entertaining but fails to stand on its own, why Ocean’s Eight doesn’t work as well without Soderbergh directing, and more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

