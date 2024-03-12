The Big Picture The Ocean's Trilogy 4K release includes commentaries and special features offering in-depth insights into the films' creation and legacy.

The films star George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, and Andy Garcia.

Fans can purchase Ocean's Eleven, Ocean's Twelve, and Ocean's Thirteen on Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc or digitally from April 30.

The most glamorous movies in Hollywood history are finally coming to 4K Ultra HD Disc and Digital as the acclaimed trilogy of crime caper heist comedies—Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Twelve, and Ocean’s Thirteen—from Academy Award-winning director Steven Soderbergh and starring George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, and Andy Garcia will be available to purchase from April 30, Collider can exclusively reveal. Made between 2001 and 2007, the Ocean's trilogy is celebrated for its blend of humor, suspense, and the dynamics among its ensemble cast. The films are stylish capers that pay homage to the original 1960 Ocean's 11 movie—which starred The Rat Pack—while updating the concept for a new generation.

The Ocean's trilogy kicks off with Ocean's Eleven (2001), where Danny Ocean (Clooney) orchestrates a heist to rob three Las Vegas casinos owned by his rival Terry Benedict (Garcia), aiming to both pull off an unprecedented crime and win back his ex-wife, Tess (Julia Roberts). He enlists a crew of specialists for the elaborate plan. The sequel, Ocean's Twelve (2004), sees the team in Europe, repaying Benedict under threat and competing with a master thief, Isabel Lahiri (Catherine Zeta-Jones), introducing new characters and themes of thief rivalry. Ocean's Thirteen (2007) returns to Vegas, targeting casino owner Willy Bank (Al Pacino) to avenge a betrayed team member, focusing on loyalty and revenge through another complex heist.

What Special Features Does the Ocean's Trilogy 4K Release Include?

The Ultra HD Blu-ray and Digital releases of the Ocean's trilogy are packed with a wealth of special features that offer fans an in-depth look into the creation and legacy of these heist films. For Ocean's Eleven viewers can enjoy audio commentaries by director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ted Griffin, as well as a separate track featuring stars Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, and Andy Garcia. Several behind-the-scenes featurettes delve into the film's production, the ensemble's dynamics, and its stylish execution, alongside a retrospective on the original 1960 film.

Ocean's Twelve and Thirteen continue along similar lines, including commentaries by Soderbergh and respective screenwriters, George Nolfi, Brian Koppelman and David Levien, in addition to making-of documentaries that cover everything from the films' production to their intricate plots and high-tech gadgets. Both films include deleted scenes, with Ocean's Thirteen also featuring special documentaries on the filmmaking process and a piece on producer Jerry Weintraub. These comprehensive special features collectively pull back the curtain on the Ocean's trilogy, showcasing the collaborative effort behind its storytelling, aesthetic, and enduring appeal.

The Ocean’s trilogy will be available to purchase on April 30 on Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc from online and in-store at major retailers and available for purchase Digitally from Amazon Prime Video, AppleTV, Google Play, Vudu, and more. Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Twelve, and Ocean’s Thirteen will be available on Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc with collectible steelbook packaging for $40.94 MSRP. The trilogy collection will be available on Ultra HD Blu-ray discs for $74.99 MSRP. Fans can also own the Ocean’s trilogy in 4K Ultra HD via purchase from select digital retailers beginning on April 30.

Watch the newly released trailer for the trilogy above and check out the box art below: