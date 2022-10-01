Scares are in the air! As Halloween nears, there are a number of spooky titles sure to satisfy any horror fan. The massive Halloween franchise starring Jamie Lee Curtis comes to an end with David Gordon Green’s aptly titled film Halloween Ends, which pits Laurie Strode against the Shape one last time. Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, a film based on a Stephen King short story featuring Donald Sutherland and Jaeden Martell hits Netflix. Jordan Peele adds to his horror track record with Wendell & Wild, a PG-13 stop-motion project that reunites him with his long-time comedy partner Keegan Michael-Key. Hulu also enters the horror zone with Hellraiser, a reboot of the 1987 classic.

Frights aside, there are plenty of other movies for scaredy cats. Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, and John David Washington make a pact in David O. Russell’s Amsterdam, a jam-packed ensemble dramedy set in the 1930s loosely based on historical events. Cate Blanchett plays an exceptional conductor in Tár,Kaitlyn Dever puts her own comedic twist on a Shakespeare character in Rosaline, Shawn Mendes becomes a crocodile inLyle, Lyle, Crocodile, Dwayne Johnson becomes an anti-hero in Black Adam, and so much more.

Grab your popcorn and put fresh batteries in your remote! Let’s take a closer look at what movies will be hitting the big and small screens in October.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone

Release Date: October 5 on Netflix

May I ask who's calling? Based on the short story by little-known horror writer Stephen King and adapted for the screen by John Lee Hancock, Mr. Harrigan’s Phoneis a chilling tale about Craig (Jaeden Martell), a boy whose friendship with the older Mr. Harrigan (Donald Sutherland) serves as a respite from the bullies at school. When Mr. Harrigan passes away, Craig continues to “speak” to him by leaving him messages on the phone he gave him and is disturbed when the deceased friend seems to respond.

Amsterdam

Release Date: October 7 in Theaters

To the Venice of the North! The Oscar-nominated director David O. Russell is known for his star-studded ensemble films and Amsterdam is no exception. In fact, it might be his most starry film to date. Taking place in the 1930s, this historical dramedy follows a nurse (Margot Robbie), an attorney (John David Washington), and a one-eyed doctor (Christian Bale), three ride-or-die friends who made a pact to stand by each other no matter the cost. Things become complicated once they witness a murder and become the main suspects. The project also features Chris Rock, Taylor Swift, Rami Malek, Robert De Niro, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Zoe Saldaña.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile

Release Date: October 7 in Theaters

Just a crocodile singing in a bathtub, no big deal. Based on Bernard Waber’s beloved 1965 children’s book of the same name, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is a musical animated comedy that follows Josh Primm (Winslow Fegley), a young boy whose life is forever changed when he discovers a singing croc named Lyle (Shawn Mendes) in the attic of his new New York City home. Josh’s parents (Constance Wu and Scoot McNairy) are quite freaked out by their child’s new friend, but Lyle’s larger-than-life owner, Hector P. Valenti (Javier Bardem), assures them that Lyle isn’t like other crocodiles.

To Leslie

Release Date: October 7 in Theaters

She might’ve won, but now she’s at a loss. Andrea Riseborough delivers a captivating and heartbreaking performance in To Leslie, a drama about a West Texas single mother (Riseborough) who is dealing with the repercussions of blowing her lottery win from years earlier. Desperate for support and direction in her life, she turns to loved ones that have watched her struggle with addiction on her journey. The film premiered at South by Southwest and also stars Allison Janney, Marc Maron, and Owen Teague.

Luckiest Girl Alive

Release Date: October 7 on Netflix

She has it all…for now. Ani FaNelli (Mila Kunis) is lucky. Some might even say she’s the Luckiest Girl Alive. She’s confident and smart. She’s getting married to a wealthy dude named Luke (Finn Wittrock). She’s got “the edge.” And oh yeah, she’s about to become an editor for The New York Times. But, what about that mysterious incident in high school that continues to haunt her? Did she save the day, or ruin it? The thriller is based on the novel by Jessica Knoll (who also wrote the screenplay) and stars Connie Britton, Jennifer Beals, Justine Lupe, and Scoot McNairy.

Catherine Called Birdy

Release Date: October 7 on Prime Video

Lena Dunham wants to bring us back to the 13th century. Prime Video's original film Catherine Called Birdy, which was adapted for the screen and directed by the Girls creator and star, follows Lady Catherine (Bella Ramsey) a smart, quippy 14-year-old growing up in medieval England who is doing her best to avoid marriage. Her father, Lord Rollo (Andrew Scott), hopes that marrying her off would be the end of their financial problems, though Catherine doesn’t want to be part of the solution. Oh, and she prefers the name “Birdy.” The film also stars Billie Piper, Russell Brand, Joe Alwyn, and Michael Woolfitt.

Dark Glasses

Release Date: October 13 on Shudder

When you think of Rome, do you also think of…serial killers? From one of Italy’s most impressive and beloved horror filmmakers, Dario Argento, comes Dark Glasses. When Diana (Ilenia Pastorelli), a sex worker, tries to run from a serial killer targeting those in her profession, she ends up in a car crash that takes away her sight. A young boy named Chin (Andrea Zhang) who survived the accident serves as her protector and eyesight, with both survivors determined to evade the deadly grasp of the killer on the loose.

Tár

Release Date: October 7 in Theaters

Who better to play a brilliant conductor than the brilliantCate Blanchett? The two-time Oscar winner stars in Todd Fields’ Tár, the trippy psychological music drama about Lydia Tár (Blanchett), a classical music conductor who, in addition to being considered perhaps the best in her field, is also the first female to be a chief conductor of a major German orchestra. How much are too much fame and recognition for her to endure, and will she wield her power responsibly?

Hellraiser

Release Date: October 7 on Hulu

Who you calling a Pinhead? V/H/S and The Night House director David Bruckner boldly helms Hellraiser, the reboot of the 1987 British horror classic of the same name. Produced by Clive Barker, who wrote and directed the original film as well as the novella, The Hellbound Heart that the film is based on, 2022’s Hellraiser follows Riley (Odessa A’zion), a woman who comes across a mysterious puzzle box and its ancient mythology, only to accidentally invoke the demonic Cenobites and their twisted leader, Pinhead (Jamie Clayton).

Triangle of Sadness

Release Date: October 7 in Theaters

Ruben Östlund makes his English-language feature film debut with recent Cannes Film Festival Palme d’Or winner Triangle of Sadness. This satirical, absurdist film skewers the rich and famous as it follows fashion model couple Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (Charlbi Dean) who are invited on a yacht featuring an eclectic assortment of the incredibly wealthy. When the luxurious trip takes a dangerous turn, Captain Thomas Smith (Woody Harrelson) must do his best to keep everyone in line and the vomit-filled chaos under control.

Till

Release Date: October 14 in Theaters

Unfortunately, this really happened. In this historical drama, Chinonye Chukwu captures the haunting true story of Emmett Till (Jalyn Hall), a 14-year-old who was abducted, viciously attacked, and lynched in 1955 Mississippi after being accused of offending white woman Carolyn Bryant (Haley Bennett) in her shop. Devastated and angry at the grave injustice, Till’s mother, Mamie (Danielle Deadwyler), is determined to make a change.

Halloween Ends

Release Date: October 14 in Theaters and on Peacock

Their nearly 45-year feud finally comes to an end. In Halloween Ends, Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her iconic role as Laurie Strode with more passion and vengeance than ever before. Under the direction of David Gordon Green, the 13th installment in the fan-favorite horror franchise takes place four years after the events of Halloween Kills, with Laurie busy writing her memoir and living with her granddaughter, Allyson (Andi Matichak). Understandably traumatized by all they’ve been through, the duo tries to move on. But when Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell) is accused of murdering the child he was babysitting, Laurie is determined to rid Haddonfield of evil and take down the dreaded Shape.

White Bird: A Wonder Story

Release Date: October 14 in Theaters

You can’t put a price on kindness. A follow-up to the 2017 drama, Wonder, White Bird: A Wonder Story takes an unconventional approach by following Julian (Bryce Gheisar), one of the antagonists of Auggie (Jacob Tremblay), the main character of Wonder. After being expelled for bullying, Julian is doing his best to fit in at his new school. Noticing his discomfort, his grandmother (Helen Mirren) recounts her time living in Nazi-occupied France as a child, and how one courageous act of kindness could save lives.

Decision to Leave

Release Date: October 14 in Theaters

Decisions, decisions. The Cannes Film Festival Official Selection Decision to Leave is one deadly thrill ride. Directed by BAFTA award winner Park Chan-wook, the film follows Hae-jun (Park Hae-il), a detective investigating a murder who becomes romantically involved with Seo-rae (Tang Wei), the deceased man’s wife and main suspect in the case. Who will make the first move…to leave?

Rosaline

Release Date: October 14 on Hulu

Yeah, yeah, we know about Romeo and Juliet’s story. But what about Rosaline’s? Written by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, the writing duo behind films including (500) Days of Summer, The Fault in Our Stars, and The Disaster Artist comes Rosaline, a romantic comedy told from the perspective of Juliet’s cousin and Romeo’s ex, Rosaline (Kaitlyn Dever). She’s determined to expose him for being the player that he is, but also might still have feelings for him. The Shakespearean reimagining is based on Rebecca Serle’s novel When You Were Mine and also stars Isabela Merced, Kyle Allen, Bradley Whitford, and Minnie Driver.

Raymond & Ray

Release Date: October 14 in Select Theaters and October 21 on Apple TV+

Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor as brothers? Sign us up! The two veteran actors shine in Raymond & Ray, a beautiful comedy-drama written and directed by Rodrigo García about Raymond (McGregor) and Ray (Hawke), largely-estranged half-brothers who come together for their father’s funeral. Considering neither of them liked their old man that much, there should be plenty for them to talk about.

Stars at Noon

Release Date: October 14 in Theaters

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood scene-stealer, Margaret Qualley, stars alongside Joe Alwyn in Claire Denis’ Stars at Noon. This romantic thriller, which is based on Denis Johnson’s 1986 novel, The Stars at Noon follows international journalist Trish (Qualley) who’s stranded in Nicaragua and has turned to prostitution to make ends meet. She runs into the mysterious English businessman Daniel (Alwyn) at the bar and the two instantly connect. Trish sees Daniel as her only real chance of escaping the country, but soon, his life-threatening circumstances consume them both. The film won the Grand Prix prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

V/H/S/99

Release Date: October 20 on Shudder

Technology is scary, but what about the sinister footage that’s captured on it? The found footage horror anthology film series V/H/S is back with another demented installment in the franchise. V/H/S/99 features five chilling new tales taking place in 1999 from directors including Maggie Levin and Johannes Roberts. Shudder describes the film as an homage to “the final punk rock analog days of VHS, while taking one giant leap forward into the hellish new millennium.”

Black Adam

Release Date: October 21 in Theaters

You’d think that a real-life superhuman like Dwayne Johnson would’ve made his way into a superhero film years ago. Well, he kind of did. Johnson’s been attached to playing the DC comics character Black Adam since 2014. Several drafts and scrapped cameos later, the anti-hero is finally making his big screen debut inBlack Adam. The epic sci-fi adventure follows Black Adam’s emergence from his 5,000-year imprisonment after being gifted powers from the Egyptian gods. You know, the usual. Black Adam brings his rage to the present day, which quickly puts him on the radar of Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan) and several other members of the Justice Society of America.

Ticket to Paradise

Release Date: October 21 in Theaters

George Clooney and Julia Roberts are together again! The rom-com duo stars in Ticket to Paradise, an exotic adventure that follows the reluctant reunion of Georgia (Roberts) and David (Clooney), a divorced couple forced to grin and bear in Bali for their daughter Lily’s (Kaitlyn Dever) wedding. Will the romantic occasion rekindle their love for one another?