Natalie Suleman became famous for having the first successful set of octuplets after being implanted with 12 embryos. Now, she's updating us all on her life. In an interview with People, Suleman and her children talked about their lives and teased her new docuseries, Confessions of Octomom, as well as the Lifetime movie, I Was Octomom, that is coming out within two days of each other in March. She started by saying that she is still single after all this time. "If I never dated before I had any kids, why would I start now?”

Suleman used to be in a relationship but none of her children's sperm donor has been revealed. But she does hint that in Confessions of Octomom, she “shared [things] I've never shared before about myself and about probably my motivations to be a single mom.” Part of her goal is to make sure that their lives are their own and her family is trying to push back at the tabloids and the stories they've posted about Suleman in the past. “My family and I are taking our life back,” Suleman said. “That was really stolen from the tabloid media in particular…They tried to destroy me, but they didn't know. No one really knew anything about who we were as a family, who I am as a mother.”

Suleman went on to clarify what the movie and the docuseries show of her as a mother and of her life. “In the movie, I was Octomom and the six-part documentary series, I'm not Octomom,” she said. “It's really sharing new experiences and new perspectives, and it gives new insights into the history and our present day life.” And she clarified that the docuseries is putting the spotlight on her children and allowing them to talk about their experiences growing up with Suleman as a mom. Her daughter, Nariyah Suleman, told the outlet how excited she was. "Our mom would finally be able to say her side of the story, because I feel like it was very unfair how she was terrorized and hated for just being a mother. And she had to sacrifice so much just for her children."

Natalie Suleman Is Ready to Share Her Truth

(ABC)

For Suleman, this is all about showing the public that she isn't the "Octomom" label that was given to her by tabloids. "I'm not this compartmentalized caricature. I am not Octomom, I'm a mom." But she went on to tell the outlet why she was doing this now. "The main reasons for me in sharing my true story, my perspective is to help people, to help women in particular who are struggling with one child or none, to maybe inspire them to pull out the strengths inside that they didn't know they had to progress forward, to keep progressing in their life,” she said.

I Was Octomom and the docuseries Confessions of Octomom will air this coming March on Lifetime.