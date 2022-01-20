Virtual reality is kind of the hot new thing, isn’t it? It’s an exciting frontier, being able to control a character with the movement of your body and fully immerse yourself into a game that takes you out of your living room just by putting on a headset. That’s why the release of the Oculus Quest 2 headset was such a big deal; for the price of other portable gaming systems, such as the Nintendo Switch, you can experience all the fun and excitement of virtual reality in your own home.

That being said, virtual reality gameplay is quite a step away from traditional gaming. It takes a little time and experience to get used to being put into a game and having to do most things, from swinging swords to grabbing items, yourself in real time. Don’t waste too much time fretting about learning the ins and outs, though; here are seven games to help you get a feel for the world of virtual reality…and keep you entertained long after you become a pro!

Beat Saber

This is one that is great for all you rhythm game fans! Beat Saber will put you in a space of bright colors and flashing lights as you follow the beat of a song by slicing through blocks, and ducking and leaning to avoid barriers and bombs. Each block has an arrow that tells you what direction you have to cut. As you progress in difficulty, the number of blocks per song and their speed increases and the patterns become more intense. There’s no shortage of songs to play, and there are music packs from artists such as BTS, Linkin Park, Lady Gaga, and Imagine Dragons, as well as songs from the game’s original soundtrack. It’s a great game to help you get a feel for the movements you’ll encounter in the virtual reality adventures, such as crouching, leaning, side stepping, and swinging, while also training your reaction time and accuracy.

Resident Evil 4

Have you decided that regular horror games just aren’t enough of a thrill anymore? Do you wish you could be right in the center of the action, swarmed by zombies and other creatures while your heart races? Well, Resident Evil 4 might be the perfect game for you. You’ll be in the shoes of Leon S. Kennedy in every sense of the word; you’ll have to reach for your weapons, shoot and swing them, and reload them, all while enemies surround you. And yes, the baddies will grab you. It’s a strange and terrifying experience, but in the most fun way. Resident Evil 4 offers modes for both virtual reality novices and experts, so if you prefer to use a wheel to choose your weapons instead of using immersion to grab them off of your character, you can. Do be warned that this game is a bit on the scary side, so if you’re faint of heart, maybe skip this one and find something you’ll enjoy more!

Counter Fight ICHIRAN

Have you ever wanted to be a ramen chef? Well, now you can! Counter Fight ICHIRAN lets you run your own ramen shop, from cooking to serving to cleaning up. This game sets you up at a countertop and you’ll reach for ingredients, create ramen according to recipes, and deliver the food to customers. You’ll move using the analog stick, but when making orders and washing dishes, you’ll go through the motions. While the game may not seem like the pinnacle of excitement in terms of virtual reality, it’s a great one for beginners. It’s steady paced, gets you used to the feeling of doing the movements of a game on your own, and as it gets harder, you feel adequately prepared. Fans of games like Cooking Mama and Cook, Serve, Delicious! should give this one a try.

Sports Scramble

Sports Scramble is the Wii Sports of the Oculus system. You can choose from three sports to compete in: bowling, baseball, or tennis. But, there’s a twist! In each one, the balls and playing fields will change, which will affect how you play the game. Your bowling lane may become covered in ice, your tennis ball might become a ping pong ball…there’s no limit to what can happen in this scramble! This game will increase your range of motion within the world of virtual reality by having you move around a bit more and extend your arms to reach for balls. It’s a fun game and it works well for multiplayer, so invite your friends and learn to navigate virtual reality together while playing wacky sports.

Fruit Ninja

We’re all familiar with Fruit Ninja as a mobile game, but now you can slice and dice in virtual life. This one is deceptively hard on a VR headset; it’s a bit harder to avoid bombs and it’s essential to be accurate, but that’s what makes it perfect for beginners. The rules are straightforward, it’s fun to swing around the katana, and it’s a nice, nostalgic game that’s a great place to start in your virtual reality journey. Don’t be afraid to try your hand at this classic in a new format!

Blade and Sorcery: Nomad

Specifically made for virtual reality play, Blade and Sorcery: Nomad does its best to provide a medieval fantasy without any of the lightweight combat. Weapons vary in weight and use, and become harder or easier to swing or pull back based on their weight. In addition to weapons, you can also use spells to eliminate enemies and move items. The game is largely sandbox play, so you can choose what enemies to fight, what weapons to use, and what fighting style you prefer. This game is wonderful for virtual reality newbies because it provides so much freedom; you get to learn at your own pace, handle weapons however you please, and really personalize your experience while also learning all the movements you’ll need for other games.

Holopoint

For people who enjoy first-person shooters, Holopoint is definitely worth looking into. It differs from typical shooters because instead of using guns, you’ll be using a bow. You have to pull back and aim the bow in order to hit the targets, and you’ll have to crouch and lean to avoid the discs the targets shoot at you upon impact. You’ll take out waves of target and enemies as quickly as possible. This one is not only a fun game, but a great workout, too; your arms will feel like you’ve been pulling back a real bow for hours. If you’re looking for a game to prepare you for the many first-person shooters the Oculus offers, look no further than Holopoint.

