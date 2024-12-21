When you look at the projects that Karen Gillan has been in, you can't help but feel that she's a bit underrated. In the Avengers franchise, she managed to make the ruthless villain Nebula become surprisingly relatable, but there's a series of other roles she took on that she also slayed. One of them is Oculus, a horror movie that was steadily climbing the Paramount+ charts. The movie is now among the top 10 most-watched titles on the platform.

Oculus tells the story of Kaylie Russell (Gillan) and Tim Russell (Brenton Thwaites), two siblings who are convinced that everything bad that has ever happened to them was caused by an antique mirror inside their house. Tired of witnessing tragedy, they decide to take a hands-on approach to handle the problem, which means that whatever sinister force that is at work in the house will start to fight back.

As any Mike Flanagan fan (or Flanafan) will tell you, Oculus is just another example of the writer and director's talent when it comes to horror. The movie has a modest 75% score on Rotten Tomatoes, but critics repeatedly praised the movie's pace and style. LA Times' Robert Abele just flat-out called Oculus "one of the more intelligently nasty horror films in recent memory." The movie just turned 10 last year, and even though it may not be the go-to holiday watch, Paramount+ subscribers were more interested in its twists than watching a heartwarming movie.

'Oculus' Has an Excellent Cast

The cast of Oculus also greatly elevates the overall quality of the movie. Aside from Gillan and Thwaites, it also features Katee Sackhoff (The Mandalorian), Rory Cochrane (Yellowstone), James Lafferty (One Tree Hill), Miguel Sandoval (The Diplomat) and Kate Siegel (The Life of Chuck). The screenplay was written by Flanagan himself, who based the story on his own short film Oculus: Chapter 3 – The Man with the Plan. A couple of years later, the movie got a Bollywood adaptation titled Dobaara: See Your Evil.

Needless to say, Flanagan and Gillan's careers only escalated after Oculus. The filmmaker went on to helm titles like Stephen King's Doctor Sleep, The Haunting of Hill House and The Fall of House Usher. Gillan, who was already a Doctor Who alum, signed on to do the Jumanji franchise, Dual, and several installments inside the Marvel Universe.

Sadly, Oculus is no longer streaming on Paramount+, but is available to watch on Prime Video.

Your changes have been saved Oculus Release Date September 8, 2013 Director Mike Flanagan Cast Karen Gillan , Brenton Thwaites , Katee Sackhoff , Rory Cochrane , Annalise Basso , Garrett Ryan , James Lafferty , Miguel Sandoval , Kate Siegel , Scott Graham , Justin Gordon , Dave Levine , Stephanie Minter , Skye L. Johnson , Courtney Bell , Allison Boyd , Jamie Flanagan , Alexandra Beer , Marc D. Evans , Toni White , Katie Parker , Ginger McNamara , Brett Murray Runtime 104 minutes Writers Jeff Howard Expand

