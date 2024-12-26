Over the last decade, horror fans have been treated to one of the genre's smartest minds to come along in a very long time. This would be Mike Flanagan. Whether it be films like Hush and Doctor Sleep or TV shows like The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass, the writer-director has redefined the meaning of terror. Flanagan has a ton of exciting projects in the works. However, if you're a DC fan, the filmmaker's dream project Clayface has just been announced at DC Studios. If you need some fear toxin to keep you scared while we wait for more updates on that 2026 film, one of Flanagan's earliest haunts, Oculus, is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Oculus, only his second feature film, holds a menacing 75% certified-fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has an ensemble cast full of future stars. This would include Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy), Brenton Thwaites (Pirates of the Caribbean, Titans), Katee Sackhoff (The Mandalorian) and Kate Siegel (Hush, Midnight Mass). Also, even now being a decade old, Oculus remains one of the finest pieces of horror Blumhouse has ever produced. Flanagan re-teamed with Blumhouse for 2016’s Ouija: Origin of Evil and will work together again on the next Exorcist entry.

What Is ‘Oculus’ About?

Oculus follows two siblings, Kaylie and Tim (Gillan and Thwaites), who have reconnected after their traumatic childhood. They’re still left scared by the death of their parents a decade prior and, while Tim wants to leave it in the past, Kaylie believes an old mirror in their former home is to blame. That puts their relationship on an even rockier footing as Kaylie wants to prove herself right. However, she gets more than she bargained for as the parasite that haunted their parents is now after them. Even though this was still very early on in Flanagan's career, Oculus set the template for the filmmakers' complex storytelling and signature atmospheric style. Featuring multiple time periods, the film never lets up on its disorientation. You're always left feeling like you’re at the wrong end of a fun house tunnel. That's something Flanagan would carry over in his future projects like Hill House and The Midnight Club with Oculus’ dark twist ending forever leaving its mark on the hopeless soul that watched it. The dreadfully creative DNA of Oculus can be felt in every Flanagan production. Its heavy themes of trauma are something that's probably going to shape Clayface's future horror journey as well.

Before you stream Oculus, the trailer for the psychological horror thriller can be viewed below. The future remains bright for Flanagan as his next critically acclaimed Stephen King adaptation, The Life of Chuck, hits theaters on May 30, 2025. Other upcoming projects include Blumhouse’s next Exorcist film on March 13, 2026, and Clayface on September 11, 2026. The filmmaker also has a Carrie series adaptation in the works for Amazon Prime Video.

Watch on Prime Video