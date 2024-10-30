Years before Mike Flanagan’s Netflix drama The Haunting of Hill House turned his television projects into appointment viewing, the modern horror maestro cut his teeth on independent movies. Although most weren't runaway financial hits, the majority retroactively gained wider cultural recognition once their creator evolved into a respected household name. Yet Flanagan's second feature, 2014's Oculus, still seems to unfairly float under the radar — unfairly, because Oculus is an early showcase for Flanagan's recurring thematic motifs and his preternatural ability to effectively convey them on any sized screen, big or small. A psychological minefield comprised of family tragedy, grief, and gore, Oculus takes the "cursed object" trope and revitalizes its predictability into an atmospheric tragedy that's unnerving enough to rattle viewers' teeth.

What Is Mike Flanagan's 'Oculus' About?

In 2002, the Russell family — parents Alan (Rory Cochrane) and Marie (Katee Sackhoff) and their pre-teen children Kaylie (Annalise Basso) and Tim (Garrett Ryan Ewald) — move into their recently purchased home. Inspired by new homeowner euphoria, Alan buys and furnishes his office with an antique mirror dubbed the Lasser Glass — a seemingly innocent decoration that, as later events reveal, contains a malevolent entity responsible for centuries' worth of gruesome deaths. The Lasser Glass adds the Russells to its list of innocent victims, tearing the vulnerable family to shreds and leaving Alan and Marie dead, with their children emotionally scarred.

Fast-forward 11 years, and Tim and Kaylie (now played by Brenton Thwaites and Karen Gillan, respectively) reunite upon Tim's discharge from a psychiatric hospital. Tim finally believes what his therapists have drilled into his head over the years: that Alan Russell was a sociopathic murderer and the Lasser Glass just a harmless object that accrued untoward superstition. But Kaylie's undaunted determination to prove the Glass's supernatural nature and exonerate her father torpedoes Tim's hopes for a peaceful life.

'Oculus' Features Many Mike Flanagan Trademarks

For only his second feature-length film, Flanagan's creative trademarks and favored aesthetics already feel remarkably confident and clearly defined: specifically, the effects of unprocessed grief, siblings bonded by shared trauma, and a sinister supernatural underbelly. The script, co-written by Flanagan and Jeff Howard, coalesces these themes into a cohesive whole through Kaylie and Tim's fractured bond. Even though their love for one another is unconditional, time, distance, and the radically different paths both siblings took to address their grief have strained their relationship.

Even sadder, perhaps, is how wounded both children remain despite their attempts to heal. Kaylie has poured half her life into researching the Lasser Glass's bloodstained history and concocting an elaborate plan to catch irrefutable evidence of its sentience on film. She might be a professional adult who loves her fiancé, but she keeps her past a secret from him, locked away inside a lonely, self-isolating vault. Her brother's the only one capable of understanding her pain, and Tim spent those same intervening years learning to reject the supernatural. They remember their mutual past differently, and those conflicting memories clash – until what seems to be the truth returns to Tim in pieces. Events from 2002 echo into the present, prompting Flanagan to overlap both timelines in the edit.

Playing with subjectivity was an important stylistic choice, as Flanagan told Den of Geek. Oculus is a tightly crafted psychological mystery dependent on its claustrophobic slow burn. Wisely, the movie refuses to explain the Lasser Glass's origins, but it obviously devours the energy of living beings. To do so, it projects false images into their minds, undermines their reality, and heightens their distress, rage, and torment to devastating proportions.

Karen Gillan and Katee Sackhoff's Performances Anchor 'Oculus'

This leads to yet another Flanagan tradition: Oculus blends an eldritch threat with authentic human trauma, and without either element negating the other's impact. Tim and Kaylie valiantly try to outsmart the Glass, the malevolent orchestrator of their PTSD, but that doesn't prevent them from having to cope with their experience's ruinous emotional aftermath. Flanagan folds loss, bereavement, and quasi-parental abuse into a sensitive script that's grounded by powerhouse performances, particularly from Gillan and Sackhoff. Gillan inhabits Kaylie's haunting thousand-yard stare, while the latter's distress could peel paint off the walls.

Oculus’s approach feels as bold and fresh as Flanagan's later, more experienced projects. Throw in some simply conceived but intensely rendered body horror amplified by a nausea-inducing ending that made this veteran horror fan gasp with “he really went there” dismay, and you have a treat for any and all horror buffs. Oculus's gruesome imagery upsets like the shock of thinking you glimpsed a stranger in the corner of your eye, while its emotional shadow lingers like a vivid nightmare.

