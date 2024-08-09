The Big Picture Odd Man Out, a post-WWII British film noir, explores themes of political struggle and moral ambiguity through a haunting narrative.

After World War II, film-makers all across the world were wondering how they could return to normalcy, or if they even could return to normalcy, after the events that had transpired over the preceding 6 years. American cinema saw an increase in film noir and films of social realism while European cinema developed neorealism as a style (Italy) and set the scene for pushing the boundaries of cinema as an art form (France). Japanese cinema first dealt with American censorship before exploding on to the international scene with the works of Akira Kurosawa, Kenji Mizoguchi, and Yasujirō Ozu. In Britain, social realism came to the fore alongside the glorious Ealing comedies to try and lift a nation scarred by war. However, film noir too had a significant influence on the golden age of British cinema too, which stretched from the late 1940s to the early 1960s. One of the supreme British directors of film noir was Carol Reed, whose 1947 thriller Odd Man Out is as visceral a reaction to the events of World War II as seen in British crime cinema.

Set in Belfast in Northern Ireland, with external scenes shot in the western part of the city, Odd Man Out stars James Mason as Johnny McQueen, a member of the Irish Republican Army (IRA) who tries to keep away from police in the aftermath of a robbery gone wrong. Adapted from the eponymous novel by F.L. Green, the film is best known for Mason's exceptionally strong performance, how it elevates the typical crime thriller trope, and the grittiness of its on-location filming. The film won the award for Best British Film at the first ever BAFTA ceremony in 1949, and was nominated for Best Editing at the Academy Awards. Odd Man Out notably avoided being too political or even mentioning its political background for fear of being struck down by censors in both Britain and America.

What Is 'Odd Man Out' About?

Made in a very similar vein to John Ford's The Informer from 1932, Odd Man Out tells the story of Johnny McQueen (James Mason), the leader of an unnamed Irish nationalist group, which is often interpreted as a stand-in for the Irish Republican Army. Johnny has recently escaped from prison and is planning a robbery to fund the group's activities. Despite his weakened state after months of hiding and being warned by his girlfriend Kathleen (Kathleen Ryan) and his friend Pat (Cyril Cusack), Johnny insists on leading the heist. Johnny becomes injured during the heist, however, and is left behind by the rest of his crew.

Johnny begins his horrifying peregrination, wandering the streets of Belfast. His journey through the city becomes a nightmarish odyssey as he encounters various characters, including a sympathetic cab driver, a conflicted priest, and a cynical artist, all while suffering from his worsening wound. As his condition deteriorates and his grip on reality loosens thread by thread, the police close in on him as they seek the perpetrators of the robbery. The undisclosed city, Belfast, in all but name, becomes a labyrinth of shadows and peril. The film's climax, up there with some of cinema's most tragic endings, ties up the story's loose ends in a neat, violent package.

Odd Man Out is celebrated for its atmospheric cinematography, complex character portrayals, and its exploration of themes such as loyalty, love, and the moral ambiguities of political struggle. It effectively and hauntingly captured the recalcitrance, listlessness, and hopelessness that plagued Europe at the conclusion of World War 2. The world was rapidly changing and cinema was changing with it, with Carol Reed one of the foremost directors moving into that post-war scene. He is generally more acclaimed for his 1949 noir film The Third Man starring Joseph Cotten and Orson Welles, one of the most influential noir films ever made, and Odd Man Out now is viewed as a dry-run, rehearsal for that more successful film. Don't let that take away from just how good a film Odd Man Out is, though. It's a real corker of a film.

'Odd Man Out' Is a Masterclass in Filmmaking

Odd Man Out, released at the height of the popularity of film noir, is an exceptional masterclass in cinematography, staging, and tension-building. Carol Reed pushed to film on the streets of Belfast themselves for the exterior shots to give the film an authenticity that could not be captured elsewhere, even if it was thought that the film would have no commercial benefits for Belfast itself. Reed cast actors mostly from Dublin's famed Abbey Theater for the supporting roles again to accentuate the realistic feeling of the film.

The star of the film is James Mason, though, and this performance is a tour de force from start to finish. His portrayal of a man torn between his political ideals and his personal struggles is both haunting and sympathetic. Mason's ability to convey vulnerability and determination adds significant emotional depth to the film, making his character’s plight resonate deeply with the audience. His long, expressive, and emotive face helps convey the film's thematic depth. The film's pursuit of realism and authenticity is more than successful. Odd Man Out goes down as one of Mason's greatest performances, if not the greatest performance, of his stellar and highly successful career. He also very accurately delivers an Irish accent which, if a more recent Hollywood film is anything to go by, is not the easiest thing for an English actor to accomplish.

The other star of the film is the atmospheric cinematography by Australian cinematographer Robert Krasker. His astounding work is most notable for its use of chiaroscuro lighting, which enhances the film's noir atmosphere. The stark contrasts between light and dark mirror the moral ambiguities faced by the characters. The film does not as heavily rely upon the camera tilts and Dutch angles that Reed deployed in The Third Man, but there are similar elements present in Odd Man Out that stylistically elevate the film to another level entirely.

'Odd Man Out' Remains Culturally and Historically Significant Today

Odd Man Out holds a significant legacy in the annals of cinema, particularly within the film noir and British cinema genres. The film is praised for its innovative use of cinematography, with Robert Krasker’s lighting and shadow play setting a high standard for visual storytelling. The film's narrative, which intricately weaves themes of moral ambiguity, human frailty, and political conflict, has been influential in shaping the thematic direction of post-war cinema. It has been cited by notable directors such as Martin Scorsese for its masterful direction and deep psychological insights, contributing to its lasting impact on the film industry.

Beyond its artistic achievements, Odd Man Out is also recognized for its cultural and historical significance. The film provides a poignant reflection of the social and political tensions of its time, particularly the troubled political landscape of Northern Ireland, which adds a rich layer of historical context to its narrative. Its authentic portrayal of Belfast and the socio-political climate of the period has made it an important cultural artifact. The film's critical acclaim, underscored by accolades such as the BAFTA for Best British Film, and its continued study in film criticism and history courses, underscore its status as a seminal work that has left an indelible mark on both British and international cinema, standing strong as one of the best films of the 1940s.

The film chose not to mention the IRA, like The Informer, in order to stay on the right side of the censors. Discussions of Irish nationalism and the political struggles in the north of the country, portrayed most fairly and accurately in the BBC documentary series Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland, are often avoided in film so that they do not stoke the fires and stir controversies. The film also had to stay on the right side of the Hays Code, the production rules that governed and outlawed obscenities in motion pictures. Thankfully, Reed managed to keep everything on the right side of the law and Odd Man Out was released into cinemas to much acclaim. Its influence on The Third Man is obvious, as is its impact on the whole world of cinema. More than just a crime thriller, Odd Man Out tells a politically-intriguing story in a highly stylized manner, creating one of the most iconic films to come out of Britain.

