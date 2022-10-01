Everyone loves a good stand-up show. What’s better than listening to an often quirky and sarcastic human being joke and complain about life stories and life moments, all while meandering around a stage with a single microphone?

RELATED: The 10 Best Stand-Up Specials of The 2020s That Will Have You Rolling On The Floor

It’s a classic form of entertainment with roots that go back as far back as Ancient Greece and their comedic plays. While fall sets in and everyone longs for a night snuggled up in a blanket with a hot cup of cider, there are plenty of off-beat comics that are absolutely worth the watch.

'James Acaster: Repertoire' (2018)

Image Via Netflix

James Acaster is one of England’s finest comedians. This red-headed and awkward comedian takes the stage in a four-part stand-up series, Repertoire.

The first part is called Recognise (where he talks about, well, recognizing who he is), the second is called Represent (he discusses jury duty), the third is called Reset (which is self-explanatory), and the fourth and final is called Recap (where he considers a variety of food items and, surprise, returns on stage to do it all again). This comic should be more in the spotlight and is a wonderful watch.

'My Favorite Shapes by Julio Torres' (2019)

Image via HBO

Julio Torres brings his unique absurdist humor to his standup show in My Favorite Shapes. Torres brings out his favorite shapes (including various small items, structures, and diagrams) via a conveyer belt.

He shares stories and anecdotes and goes off on tangents as more shapes spur him on. His humor is incredibly ingenious. It is fair to say that Torres’ work has not been seen before, and anyone interested should try My Favorite Shapes.

'Hannah Gadsby: Nanette' (2018)

In Nanette, comedian Hannah Gadsby recounts her experiences as a lesbian in conservative Tasmania and her use of self-deprecating humor to defend her identity. Gadsby explained that the inspiration for this show was the public debate about same-sex marriage laws in Australia.

The name, Nanette, was named after a woman she had briefly met and thought could have an hour’s worth of material (she was wrong but kept the name anyway). Gadsby is a unique voice in the world of comedy and should be heard more clearly.

'Mike Birbiglia: My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend' (2013)

Legendary comedian Mike Birbiglia takes the stage in his special My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend. In this more personal stand-up special, he discusses his first kiss, first crush, first move, and, like the title says, his first girlfriend.

In recent news, Birbiglia’s one-man show The Old Man and the Pool is officially heading to Broadway. He’s also subbed in for Jimmy Kimmel when Kimmel was out with COVID-19.

'Leslie Jones: Time Machine' (2020)

Image via Netflix

By far one of SNL’s hilarious and well-loved comedians, Leslie Jones, has her stand-up special in which she turns back time and recounts many hilarious stories from her life.

Be it situations like trying to seduce Prince or battling her sleep apnea; Jones gets personal and perpetually funny in Time Machine. Any fan of SNL or Jones should run to Netflix and watch right away.

'Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy' (2022)

Image via FX Networks

Little Big Boy is a new stand-up special from the devilishly-funny mind behind Big Mouth and Human Resources (and not to mention, best friend to John Mulaney), Nick Kroll. In his stand-up show, Kroll talks about his comic origin story, his first heartbreak, the voices inside his head, and more.

With Kroll’s voicework, sense of relatable and outward humor, and overall loveable personality, Little Big Boy is a great watch—especially for fans of Big Mouth.

'Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual' (2022)

Image via Netflix

The iconic Joel Kim Booster takes the stage in his stand-up special titled Psychosexual. In this special, Booster talks about the cultural nuance of being Asian as he ages, human sexuality, and more sexual acts that take place in the heart of Los Angeles.

On top of landing this special, Booster just wrote and starred in the hit queer film of the summer, Fire Island. So, for any fans of the film, Psychosexual is sure to be a good watch.

'Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel' (2022)

Jerrod Carmichael performs for an NYC crowd in his stand-up show, Rothaniel. This special is raw and vulnerable yet simultaneously funny. In this particular stand-up special, Carmichael came out to the public as a gay-identifying individual.

This stand-up special is a work of art in that the show is so personal, touching, and sensational while also being hilarious. Any fan of comedy or anyone looking for a good comedy special should watch Rothaniel immediately.

'Fortune Feimster: Sweet and Salty' (2020)

The southern, wise-cracking comedian, actor, and writer Fortune Feimster throws it down on stage in her comedy special, Sweet and Salty. In this hilarious and easy-to-watch special, Feimster discusses her southern roots, sexual awakenings, and stories from being in showbiz.

Feimster's Southern charm makes her such an entertaining comic to watch. Sweet and Salty is worth the watch, 100%.

'John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons' (2018)

The legendary actor and comedian John Leguizamo performs his one-man Broadway show in John Leguizamo’s Latin History for Morons. Leguizamo finds the laughter and heartache in the thousands of years of Latin history he unpacks to help his bullied son in this riveting comedy play.

While this is not technically stand-up, the one-man factor, in addition to the high volumes of laughter, adds up. Any fan of plays and one-man shows should take a look at this show.

KEEP READING: The 10 Best Stand-Up Specials of The 2020s That Will Have You Rolling On The Floor