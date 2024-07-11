The Big Picture Oddity brings a new kind of horror with cursed objects and spirits, starring Carolyn Bracken in dual roles as twin sisters.

The film features a chilling wooden mannequin with ambiguous powers, adding to the suspense and horror of the story.

Bracken shines in her performance, making Oddity a must-watch horror film of the year.

IFC Films have brought the scares this year with two of the most unique horror movies to hit theaters in some time — In a Violent Nature and Late Night With the Devil. Their latest feature, Oddity, hopes to keep the ball rolling with audiences after earning rave reviews following its appearance at SXSW earlier this year. Written and directed by Caveat helmer Damian Mc Carthy, it offers a different brand of spooks from its two predecessors, bringing a twisted murder, cursed objects, and spirits from beyond the grave into one horrific story. Ahead of its premiere next week, Collider can exclusively share five new images that highlight the film's animate and inanimate stars.

Oddity centers on twin sisters Darcy and Dani, both played by The Gone and Wreck star Carolyn Bracken. One image shows her fearfully holding a flashlight as Dani while alone in the confines of her home. The film kicks off when Dani is brutally murdered in her house under mysterious circumstances, leaving Darcy to go after those responsible. To investigate, she utilizes her collection of cursed objects inside the home, which now remains occupied by Dani's husband, Ted (Gwilym Lee), and his new wife, Yana (Caroline Menton). Two other images show Darcy setting up at a few points to commune with the objects she's brought, with one image showing her opening a chest to the film's creepiest implement.

One of the more chilling pieces of imagery that stands out in Oddity is its wooden mannequin, rendered in haunting detail with a tortured expression featuring a mouth agape and eyes wide open. The images show just enough of The Wooden Man to be unsettling while still leaving him somewhat obscured. You'll have to watch the film for the best impression of what horrors it's capable of, though the trailer offers an even better look at the seemingly inanimate figure. Mc Carthy told Collider's Perri Nemiroff in an interview at SXSW that the goal with the mannequin was to keep things ambiguous with how the Wood Man operates and what forces make its creepy actions possible.

“You try to keep it kind of loose. I never really committed anything down, or even in the scripts, there was never anything about how she's controlling this or what she does because I think sometimes with horror films, it's fun if people use their imagination with it. Because even when Yana’s removing those items from [his] head, it's a lock of hair and it's a photograph, but how does this work? But I think all of that is kind of intentional to never show her doing any of this witchcraft stuff because she's clearly an unreliable narrator. We're not really sure if anything that she's saying is true. Ted is obviously gaslighting her, saying, ‘Well, you know, you haven't been very well and are you sure everything's okay?’ He's really manipulative. So if you'd ever shown her doing anything really specific, I think it would have given it away.”

'Oddity' Gives Bracken a Chance to Shine

Rounding out the cast for the chilling feature are Tahdg Murphy, Steve Wall, and Johnny French. Bracken is undoubtedly the star of the show though with her dual roles. In Chase Hutchinson's 8/10 review for Collider, he praised the actress as "completely enthralling," adding, "It is she who gives both life and death to Mc Carthy’s dark tale, making it impossible to look away just as we fear what it is that we will see there." She's no stranger to the world of horror, previously starring in 2021's You Are Not My Mother, and Oddity looks to be another big win for her given the flowers she's received across the board.

Oddity reaches theaters on July 19. Check out the exclusive images in the gallery above.

Oddity 8 10 Uncovering the truth behind sister's death with the help of wooden mannequin. Release Date March 8, 2024 Director Damien Mc Carthy Cast Gwilym Lee , Carolyn Bracken , Tadhg Murphy , Caroline Metnon , Steve Wall , Johnny French , Joe Rooney , Josuha Campbell Runtime 98 Minutes Main Genre Horror

