The Big Picture IFC Films continues to dominate the horror genre with their latest hit, Oddity - featuring a creepy mannequin and haunting secrets.

Director Damian Mc Carthy brings chilling supernatural elements to Oddity, following the success of his previous film Caveat.

IFC has seen success with horror films Late Night with the Devil and In A Violent Nature, promising unique scares for horror fans.

IFC Films is absolutely slaying it this year as the production company continues to come out with hit after hit - specifically in the vein of horror. Next on their docket of haunting tales that will ensure that you sleep with the lights on is Oddity, for which the first trailer has just dropped. The movie has already garnered plenty of positive feedback from critics and, following its premiere at SXSW back in March, the Irish flick earned the Audience Award as one of the Midnighter selections. Today’s first look will leave you feeling uneasy, as not only are there plenty of supernatural happenings, but there’s also a spooky and beyond unsettling mannequin at the center of the bizarre occurrences - don’t say we didn’t warn you.

Carolyn Bracken’s Darcy is hunting for answers in the Oddity trailer when she comes across a bizarre, ghoulish and demon-like wooden mannequin that may have the secrets behind her twin sister’s murder. While her brother-in-law, Ted (Gwilym Lee) remains skeptical, Darcy feels that her sister is haunting their home and leading them to the truth. Unsettling in every way, the teaser uncovers secrets hiding in the dark and begins to delve into one dedicated sister’s search for what really happened on the night her twin was murdered.

Standing at the helm of Oddity is director Damian Mc Carthy. Marking the filmmaker’s sophomore effort, Oddity’s strange wooden mannequin and supernatural elements fall in line with what we previously saw in his last movie - 2020’s Caveat - which featured a toy rabbit whose soulless eyes were enough to strike fear in even the most seasoned horror fans. If the trailer for Oddity is any clue, Mc Carthy is sticking to his bread and butter and will put the fear of god in viewers with the help of an inanimate object.

What Other Horror Films Has IFC Put Out This Year?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Slicing up the box office left and right, IFC found huge success so far this year through two of its horror productions: Late Night with the Devil and In A Violent Nature. Starring David Dastmalchian, the former is a supernatural found-footage flick that centers on a struggling late-night TV show with a special guest who drags it straight to hell. By the time it left cinemas, despite being up against competitive titles like Dune: Part Two, Late Night with the Devil boasted an impressive haul of $11.5 million.

A slasher movie with several new and exciting twists, In A Violent Nature has just began its theatrical run and is already off to a terrific start. Told from the point of view of the murderous antagonist, critics have had nothing but good things to say about Chris Nash’s latest feature-length film.

Check out the trailer for Oddity above and stay tuned to Collider for more information - including a release date - when it’s made available.