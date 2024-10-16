2024 is shaping up as a year to remember for horror. While not every film has been a smash hit with audiences, theaters have welcomed some of the most refreshing and entertaining flicks in years, from the surprise favorite Late Night With the Devil to the bloody new feature from Radio Silence, Abigail. One title that has mostly flown under the radar for general audiences thus far, however, is Oddity, an Irish horror flick and Shudder original that premiered at SXSW earlier this year to rave reviews. As Halloween approaches, the little film by writer-director Damian McCarthy is starting to make waves on streaming, cracking into Reelgood's Top-10 movies for the week of October 3 through October 9.

Oddity placed as the tenth most-streamed movie on the chart across all streaming platforms, falling just behind Prime Video's Killer Heat and Disney+'s Inside Out 2. The spooky season is generally turning viewers toward horror, but it's an impressive showing nonetheless for a much smaller film. In terms of the genre, the film was the fifth-most viewed horror title behind Apartment 7A, Hold Your Breath, It's What's Inside, and the #1 title, Salem's Lot. Critic and audience scores, however, have Oddity handily topping its peers with its 96% Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score and a 77% Popcornmeter mark. Among those singing its praises was Collider's Chase Hutchinson, who gave the film an 8/10 with especially high regard for the film's star, Carolyn Bracken, in her dual performance as twin sisters.

Title Critic Score Audience Score Reelgood Ranking Oddity 96% 77% #10 It's What's Inside 79% 70% #2 Apartment 7A 43% 73% #6 Hold Your Breath 44% 53% #4 Salem's Lot 44% 40% #1

What Is 'Oddity' About?

The film follows Darcy Odello (Bracken), the twin sister of the deceased Dani Odello-Timmis (also Bracken), who was brutally murdered in her home one evening. Still shaken by the loss a year later, the blind medium employs a creepy wooden mannequin from her curio shop in hopes of finally finding out what happened to her sister and the person responsible. Her efforts force her to confront the dark forces from beyond and the even darker secrets that tie into Dani's death involving the people around her. Not content with simply rooting out the truth, she also seeks to exact revenge in her sister's name using her haunted items. It's a chilling supernatural horror that's not afraid to instill fear in its viewers through inanimate objects.

McCarthy made Oddity as the follow-up to his debut horror hit Caveat, another indie darling that was lauded by critics following its 2020 premiere. His latest found success almost immediately at SXSW, winning the Audience Award at the festival's Midnighter section before going on to gross $1.4 million in a limited theatrical release. McCarthy benefitted from a strong cast this time around, with Bracken having experience in the horror genre through You Are Not My Mother and Wreck. Starring alongside her is Bohemian Rhapsody and The Great star Gwilym Lee as Dani's potentially murderous husband Ted. Caroline Menton, Tahdg Murphy, Steve Wall, and Johnny French round out the bunch.

Oddity is available to watch now on Shudder or through AMC+. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the biggest hits on streaming.

8 10 Oddity Uncovering the truth behind sister's death with the help of wooden mannequin. Release Date July 19, 2024 Director Damien Mc Carthy Cast Gwilym Lee , Carolyn Bracken , Tadhg Murphy , Caroline Metnon , Steve Wall , Johnny French , Joe Rooney , Josuha Campbell Runtime 98 Minutes Main Genre Horror

