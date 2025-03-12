You'll know exactly what kind of movie O'Dessa is within the first five minutes. Geremy Jasper's follow-up to his charming rap dramedy Patti Cake$ could not be more different. With blaring guitar strums, bright neon lights flooding the screen, and an ominous fascistic illusionist played by Murray Bartlett, there's almost too much to take in. For all the faults O'Dessa has, it's clearly a film made with an abundance of passion and creativity. It's a gender-swapped, punk rock, post-apocalyptic reinvention of the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice. It's also a movie that largely doesn't work and trips over its own ambition.

What Is 'O'Dessa' About?

O'Dessa (Sadie Sink) is a young guitar-strumming drifter. After her terminally ill mother passes away, she ventures out from her farm home and into the city, hoping to find her father. Her father's prized guitar, named Willa, is quickly stolen upon leaving home, which sends our heroine to Satylite City. While O'Dessa finds Willa quite easily, the merchant to whom it has been sold stands firm in demanding her pay for what has been wrongfully stolen from her.

With her options limited, O'Dessa falls prey to the local crime lord, Neon Dion (Regina Hall), and begins to fall in love with male sex worker Euri Dervish (Kelvin Harrison Jr.). O'Dessa is able to create a new guitar from garbage scraps, and her music takes hold of Satylite City, which catches the attention of Plutonovich (Bartlett), a fascist celebrity illusionist who hosts game shows that often result in on-screen murder and abuse of the underprivileged. O'Dessa is a whole lot of movie, including a queer allegory. The gender roles of O'Dessa and Euri are swapped, with Sink playing a more butch character and Harrison playing someone more feminine. It's creative, however, if you want to make a queer movie, it doesn't make a lot of sense to present a straight relationship at the center of the film.

'O'Dessa' Gets Lost In Its Ambition