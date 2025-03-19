Does music have a magic touch? In O'Dessa, a musical set in a post-apocalyptic world not so distant from the one that we are in, the main character believes that the only way to remedy the chaos is by singing and playing her acoustic guitar. Sadie Sink stars as O'Dessa, the young girl determined to save the world from the hands of a wretched leader named Plutonovich (Murray Bartlett) by displaying her angelic vocals. This is the first time that the actress gets to showcase her music abilities on screen, which is an exciting moment given her Broadway background. She will also head back to Broadway to perform in an upcoming play, entitled John Proctor Was a Villain, premiering later this month. While you wait to watch Sink as she returns to the stage, here is everything you need to know about her latest film, which is premiering very soon.

Image via Hulu

Before coming out on streaming, the musical was part of the lineup for this year's edition of SXSW. The week-long festival, set in Austin, Texas, held the world premiere of O'Dessa on Saturday, March 8. Those who can't make it to the screening that day still have the chance to watch it at SXSW on Wednesday, March 12.

8 Will 'O'Dessa' Be in Theaters or Streaming?

Image via Hulu

Despite debuting at SXSW, the film won't get a theatrical release. Although many would welcome the opportunity to watch this rock opera on the big screen, it will instead go directly to streaming, arriving on Hulu as of Thursday, March 20.

The platform will have exclusive rights to Sink's latest project, so those interested in watching it must be subscribers. Plans range from $9.99 to $18.99 per month, with students eligible for a deal of $1.99 per month. Before O'Dessa, Hulu did test the waters in 2023 by putting out a musical series entitled Up Here, starring Mae Whitman and Carlos Valdes. Even though that production had more of a rom-com feel, it will be interesting to see the reception for the upcoming film, since it seems to lean on the grit and chaos of a world that could only be saved by music.

O'Dessa will also be available to stream on Disney + outside the US.

7 What Is 'O'Dessa' Rated?

Image via Searchlight Pictures

The film is rated PG-13 for violent content, coarse language, drug use, and suggestive material and thematic content.

6 How Long Is 'O'Dessa'?

Image via Searchlight Pictures

According to IMDb, O'Dessa will have a run time of 1 hour and 46 minutes.

5 Is There a Trailer for 'O'Dessa'?

The official trailer for O'Dessa came out on February 13, offering an inside glimpse at the post-apocalyptic world that the titular character lives in. After losing her father — whom she looked up to and who used to say that her singing had the power to bring light to darkness — the protagonist leaves her farm behind and decides to go on a quest to recover a cherished family antique. As seen in the clip, O'Dessa's journey takes her to Satylite City, a place she describes as sinful and depraved. There she not only finds love, but also comes to see that what her father used to tell her might have some truth to it.

With an evil leader named Plutonovich in power, forcing those who don't support him to be tortured in the name of entertainment, the main character feels compelled to intervene and put a stop to his unscrupulous behavior. Without much at her disposal other than an acoustic guitar strapped to her chest, O'Dessa incites a revolution. As she confronts Plutonovich and fights for change by singing and strumming her guitar, can she defeat evil through her talents? With the trailer ending on a cliffhanger, showing the protagonist's boyfriend getting taken away, it will be up to audiences to watch the film and uncover what happens in this post-apocalyptic setting after O'Dessa arrives and shakes things up with her music.

4 What Is 'O'Dessa' About?

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Here is the film's official synopsis, provided by Searchlight Pictures:

"Set in a post-apocalyptic future, O’Dessa is an original rock opera about a farm girl on an epic quest to recover a cherished family heirloom. Her journey leads her to a strange and dangerous city where she meets her one true love – but in order to save his soul, she must put the power of destiny and song to the ultimate test."