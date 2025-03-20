Sadie Sink is ready to unleash the magical power of music in the all-new musical drama O’Dessa, arriving this spring. Set in a post-apocalyptic future, O’Dessa follows the titular farm girl with unworldly musical talent, played by Sink, who sets out on an epic journey to retrieve a family heirloom that was stolen. She travels to a dangerous and mysterious city, where she finds her true love. But to save him, she must use the power of her music, put her destiny to the test, and become the face of a rock opera revolution. Besides Sink, O’Dessa also features Murray Bartlett, Regina Hall, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Mark Boone Junior, musician Pokey LaFarge, and Marinko Prga.

O’Dessa is written and directed by Geremy Jasper, a former indie musician-turned-filmmaker best known for his directorial debut with the R-rated musical Patty Cake$, and has a resume of directing music videos for popular artists like Florence + the Machine. The film includes 16 original songs composed by Jasper and Jason Binnick, with Sink performing the vocals. Set for a streaming release this March, O’Dessa is likely to change the way we look at musicals or rock opera. Meanwhile, find out where, when, and how you can stream O’Dessa.

Is ‘O’Dessa’ on Streaming?