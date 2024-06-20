The Big Picture Odessa Young joins the cast of Deliver Me From Nowhere, diving into the life of Bruce Springsteen.

Odessa Young has joined the cast of Deliver Me From Nowhere, according to Deadline. The upcoming movie will dive deep into the life of Bruce Springsteen (portrayed by Jeremy Allen White), giving audiences an opportunity to understand how the beloved singer became a star. The upcoming project will specifically be centered around the making of "Nebraska", the album that included hits such as "Atlantic City" and "Highway Patrolman". 20th Century Studios will be responsible for the development and distribution of the title. A release date hasn't been set for Deliver Me From Nowhere, and principal photography for the project hasn't begun yet.

Deliver From Nowhere will be directed by Scott Cooper. The filmmaker recently worked on The Pale Blue Eye, the story of how Augustus Landor (Christian Bale) came out of retirement to investigate murders taking place at the United States Military Academy. After losing his purpose during years, Landor saw the case as an opportunity to find motivation again. Cooper also directed Antlers, the horror movie that followed a school teacher who believed one of her students to be suffering from a violent situation at home. What she never imagined was how the child was actually the harbinger for a demon. Cooper is ready to allow audiences to peek behind the curtain of the production of "Nebraska".

Odessa Young is known for her role as Hedvig Finch in The Daughter, the project that gained her recognition and told the story of a complicated relationship between a son and a father who committed many mistakes in the past. After her breakout performance, Young appeared in titles such as Sweet Virginia and Assassination Nation. The actress recently appeared in My First Film and in Manodrome, a thriller starring Jesse Eisenberg and Adrien Brody. While it hasn't been confirmed, the report hints at Young playing a love interest in Deliver Me From Nowhere.

When Will Odessa Young Be Seen Next?

Before she can start working on Deliver Me From Nowhere, Odessa Young will be seen in a couple of projects that will continue to establish her as a talented drama performer. The artist is set to appear in Black Rabbit, an upcoming Netflix limited series also featuring Jason Bateman and Jude Law. Young also recently completed her work on Narrow Road To The Deep North, another television story where she will share the screen with Jacob Elordi. There's no telling what's going to happen once Odessa Young appears in Deliver Me From Nowhere, but the actress has proven time and time again that she's ready to become a bigger star.

A release date hasn't been set for Deliver Me From Nowhere. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.