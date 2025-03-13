Christopher Nolan’s next feature, The Odyssey, is filming in Morocco and while the filmmaker prefers to keep everything under wraps, some images have made it online showcasing Tom Holland on the sets. An official look at Matt Damon as Odysseus was released by Universal previously, furthermore, the actor’s and Jon Bernthal’s recent SXSW appearance also gave fans an idea about their tentative looks. Now, a post shared by UnBoxPHD on X (formerly Twitter) gives a good look at Holland.

In the new images, Holland can be seen aboard a ship with Nolan in the back. Other images show him sharing the screen space with another actor. Holland is clean-shaven and is seen in a cloak also known as Chlamys. Going by the look, it can be assumed that Holland is playing Odysseus' son, Telemachus, who attempts to search for his father and deals with suitors vying for Penelope, his mother in Homer’s epic.

What Do We Know About ‘The Odyssey’?

Fans were pleasantly surprised when the movie was revealed to be an adaptation of Homer’s legendary poem, The Odyssey, that will bring the ancient tale of heroism, adventure, and mythical creatures to life. The Greek epic follows the trials and tribulations of Odysseus, the Greek hero on a perilous journey home after the Trojan War. Along the way, he encounters iconic figures and obstacles such as the Cyclops, Circe, the Sirens, and Calypso – all of whom we have seen in different forms of media.

The feature will reunite Nolan with IMAX as Universal’s statement revealed, “Christopher Nolan’s next film, The Odyssey, is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand-new IMAX film technology. The film brings Homer’s foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026.”

The movie is stacked with a plethora of Nolan’s previous A-list collaborators. Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o and Charlize Theron have joined the cast as first-timers in Nolan’s cast. Also onboard are Anne Hathaway, who famously portrayed Catwoman in Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy, alongwith Robert Pattinson, who collaborated with Nolan on Tenet. Also in the cast are Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Bill Irwin, Mia Goth, and Nick E. Tarabay among many others.

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey sails into theaters on July 17, 2026. Check out the new image above and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.