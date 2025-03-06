A drug-addled real estate agent descends into a world of fear in the new UK thriller Odyssey. Now, you can get a first look at this horror-tinged thriller in a Collider-exclusive sneak peek. The film will have its world premiere at South by Southwest on March 9, 2025.

Odyssey (which is not to be confused with Christopher Nolan's upcoming adaptation of Homer's epic poem) centers around Natasha Flynn (Polly Maberly), a real-estate agent with a serious cocaine problem and an even bigger money problem. Her glossy, luxurious life hides a life that's falling apart. In her desperation, a loan shark asks for her assistance, which is where the clip begins. Natasha finds herself in a grim, decaying chamber with Douglas, a bound and gagged man in a not-insignificant amount of distress. The loan sharks need her help to move him somewhere else, and if she agrees, her debts will be forgiven. She refuses, naturally...but can she afford to? How much of her soul will she trade to escape her financial burden? The film is a journey into the seedy London underworld set against the backdrop of the UK housing crisis, tinged with black humor and cult European horror.

Who Are the Creatives Behind 'Odyssey'?

Odyssey is written and directed by Gerard Johnson. He made his feature debut with the thriller Tony. Star Polly Maberly is best known for playing Kitty Bennet in the 1995 Colin Firth/Jennifer Ehle adaptation of Pride and Prejudice; she also starred in Johnson's previous film, the thriller Muscle. Odyssey also stars Guy Burnet (Oppenheimer), Mikael Persbrandt (Sex Education), Charley Palmer Rothwell (Dunkirk), Purab Kohli (Matrix Resurrections), Jasmine Blackborow (Shadow and Bone), and Kellie Shirley (Casualty). It was produced by John Jencks (The Crow) and Isabel Freer (The Uncertain Company) for Electric Shadow Company, and Matthew James Wilkinson (Yesterday) and Patrick Tolan (Into the Deep) for Stigma Films. Its soundtrack was composed by Matt Johnson, founding member and lead singer of UK rock band The The.

Founded in 1987, Austin, Texas' South by Southwest, or SXSW, is one of the largest cultural festivals in the United States. In addition to its movie festival, it also incorporates the largest music festival in the world, as well as a spotlight on emerging technology.

Odyssey will make its world premiere at South by Southwest in Austin, Texas on March 9, 2025. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the exclusive clip from Odyssey below.