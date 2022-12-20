Focus Features has just released a new trailer for Of An Age, an enchanting upcoming romantic film set to be released in select theaters on February 10, 2023, just in time for a broken-hearted Valentine's Day. The film's release will expand on February 17, 2023.

Of An Age is set in the summer of 1999, and tells the story of a 17-year-old Serbian-born, Australian ballroom dancer who dreams of exploring the world and making a name for himself in dance. However, his life will be changed forever when he experiences an unexpected but intense romance with his friend's older brother. And though their rendezvous will only last 24 hours, its impacts will ripple throughout both of their lives.

The new trailer, released today, gives us a glimpse into the intimately shot new film. It begins with a car ride, with Adam, the older brother of Ebony, Kol's dance partner, asking Kol questions about his life and ambitions. Kol tells Adam about his dreams to explore the world. Adam gently ribs Kol regarding his potential crush on Ebony and the plunging neckline of his dance uniform. Soon, a captivating romance blooms between Kol and Adam. And though short, their encounter will leave a mark on them both.

Image via Focus Features

The film, which is directed and written by Goran Stolevski, originally premiered at the Melbourne International Film Festival. The film was also shown at CinefestOz, where it won the Best Film Award. The film has already met significant critical acclaim for its enigmatic story and enrapturing characters. From the trailer alone, viewers are certainly in for a ride.

Of An Age is produced by Kristina Ceyton and Samantha Jennings, and is executive produced by Stephen Kelliher, Phil Hunt, and Compton Ross. The movie stars Elias Anton as Kol, Thom Green as Adam, and Hattie Hook as Ebony.

The new film, though it has had a successful showing on the Australian film festival circuit in 2022, will not be released in the United States until early 2023. The film will be released to theaters in a limited capacity on February 10, 2022. The release will expand the next week, on February 17, 2023. Until then, however, you can check out the new trailer for the film in order to try and get an estimate for just how many boxes of tissue you will have to bring to the theater.