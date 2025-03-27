The music industry is always an interesting topic to dive into in the movie world, and soon, we will get another title that offers another perspective on the subject. Today, Collider can exclusively reveal the trailer and poster for Off The Record, an upcoming drama that stars Rainey Qualley (The Devil and the Daylong Brothers) and Ryan Hansen (Night Court) as two musicians who fall in love but engage in a volatile relationship. The movie premieres on May 2.

The trailer reveals that Off The Record will be an emotionally charged drama following Astor Grey (Qualley), an up-and-coming artist who has talent to boot and just needs one chance to rise to stardom. That's when she's contacted by Brandyn Verge (Hansen), a washed-up rock star who still has a lot of good connections in the music industry. They click at once and instantly kick off a romantic relationship — and it wouldn't be a problem if Brandyn didn't start giving signs of problematic behavior.

The official synopsis of Off The Record reveals that the love story "unravels into a gripping tale of manipulation and resilience." As sad as it is for Qualley's character, it does inform us that the story will be a compelling one to follow, and the trailer teases that we will also get a slate of great songs to listen to long after the movie is over. Off the Record features two songs by Rainey Qualley, performing under her stage name Rainsford: “2 Cents” and “Love Me Like You Hate Me.” It also features two new tracks, including the powerful anthem “See Me Cry” and a haunting cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “I’m On Fire.” These singles will be included in her upcoming album, which will be released alongside the film. The poster — which you can check out at the end of this article — underscores the bittersweet nature of the movie through a clever use of colors.

Who's The Team Behind 'Off The Record'?

The cast of Off The Record also features Olivia Sui (Smosh), Julia Campbell (Jesus Revolution), Billy Gibbons (Bones), Will Peltz (Unfriended), Montanna Gillis (The Vatican Tapes), Danny Dolan (Palm Royale), and Rebecca De Mornay (Jessica Jones). The movie also features cameos by Peyton Manning and Edgerrin James.

Off The Record is written and directed by Kirsten Foe, who's had a pretty interesting career. Like fellow director Chad Stahelski (John Wick franchise), Foe started out as a stunt performer and worked on titles such as The Affair, Grimm, Twin Peaks, and The Librarians. As a director, Foe previously helmed short films like Queso Diablo, Say Cheese, and Zero Stars. ​​​​​​​

Off The Record is set to premiere simultaneously in theaters and on Digital platforms on May 2. You can check out our exclusive trailer above and the poster below.