Movies are a wonderful balm for pain and grief, allowing audiences to delve into different stories and experiences that may resonate with their own. Films that use comedy to navigate difficult topics encourage audiences to look at death through a different lens, one that makes it less of a taboo topic and validates the messy and confusing feelings that grief introduces. There is so much ambiguity surrounding death, often leading to feelings of anxiety about the future and a worry that there is a 'right' way to grieve.

Films that are not afraid to delve into these feelings provide reassurance and consolation to viewers that grief is nuanced. Films such as Little Miss Sunshine and This is Where I Leave You explore the impact it has on relationships between characters, and the way that the passing of a loved one can ironically bring a family together. Big Fish portrays the legacy and impact a character had in their lifetime, only truly appreciated at the end of their life; while the quirky indie Lars and The Real Girl depicts a more unusual coping mechanism. Essentially, all of these movies are perfect for when you can't decide whether you want to laugh or cry.

10 'Me and Earl and the Dying Girl' (2015)

Directed by Alfonso Gomez-Rejon

Me and Earl and the Dying Girl is a brilliant coming-of-age feature that follows terminally awkward senior high schooler Greg (Thomas Mann) who spends his time making parody movies with his 'colleague' Earl (RJ Cyler), flying under the radar at school and avoiding any responsibility for organizing his future at college. That is until his mother (Connie Britton) pushes him to spend time with family friend Rachel (Olivia Cooke) who has just been diagnosed with Leukemia.

The film subverts romantic expectations and focuses on the friendship between Greg and Rachel and the impact they have on each other. He commits all of his time to being there to support and comfort her, whilst she pushes him to take risks, go to college and not waste his potential, particularly since her time is being tragically cut short. Their dark senses of humor, and the clips from Greg and Earl's movie making provide glimpses of happiness and comedy amid hard times. Truly, my main takeaway from watching Me and Earl and the Dying Girl is that I can no longer listen to 'The Big Ship' by Brian Eno without crying.

9 'Little Miss Sunshine' (2006)

Directed by Jonathan Drayton, Valerie Faris

One of the greatest feelgood movies of the 00s, Little Miss Sunshine follows the dysfunctional Hoover family, as they pile into a VW bus and travel to California to support their daughter Olive (Abigail Breslin) in the Little Miss Sunshine beauty pageant. The family is made up of a dad (Greg Kinnear) who lectures on winning, his caring wife (Toni Collette) who is holding the family together, an emotionally troubled uncle (Steve Carell), a brother (Paul Dano) who has taken a vow of silence and a foul-mouthed grandfather (Alan Arkin). Chaos ensues as everyone's sanity is stretched to the limit as they deal with each other and the obstacles they face on their road trip.

Little Miss Sunshine perfectly partners incredibly emotional scenes with hilarious antics throughout. The shock of the death of the grandfather, Edwin, is immediately undercut by hilarity as the family's desperation to get to the pageant on time means they end up smuggling the body out of the hospital window and into the back of the VW. Each character faces difficulties, but their unified desire to get the lovely Olive to her pageant on time brings the family together in these difficult times. The final scene is a culmination of the chaos and grief, where each character just decides to take a leaf out of Olive's book and simply let go of caring what people think and about having fun.

8 'Hunt for the Wilderpeople' (2016)

Directed by Taika Waititi

Taika Waititi's love letter to New Zealand, Hunt for the Wilderpeople follows Ricky Baker (Julian Dennison) a rebellious runaway in the New Zealand foster care system, as he is taken in by Bella (Rima Te Wiata) and her husband Hector (Sam Neill). Ricky grows close to Bella and when she dies suddenly, his position becomes precarious. Solemn and quiet, Hector travels into the Bush to mourn and Ricky follows him. They become targets of a manhunt led by relentless (like the Terminator) Paula (Rachel Hall) from social services.

The film is full of adventure, fantasy and silliness partnered with moments of genuine tragedy, perfectly balancing the two and leading to a very emotionally authentic feature. There is a genuine sweetness to this film, particularly due to the naivety of Ricky and witnessing the softening of curmudgeonly Hector, in arguably Neill's best performance. The protagonists complement each other perfectly, forming a strong bond that leads to some truthful and poignant moments. Both need the other for support in coping with the grief they are sharing, but are too scared to admit it.

7 'This is Where I Leave You' (2014)

Directed by Shawn Levy

After the death of their father, four dispirited siblings (Jason Bateman, Tina Fey, Adam Driver and Corey Stoll) return to their childhood home and are forced to live under the same roof for a week with their over-sharing mother (Jane Fonda). During their week, they deal with partners, exes and past loves whilst handling their shared grief.

The immense ensemble cast of talented actors who perfectly played off one another and did not miss a beat make this film a joy to watch. The script is quick-witted and excellent, creating well-rounded and authentic plot lines for each sibling that lead to a mix of melancholic, honest and truly hilarious moments throughout. Shawn Levy should make more small scale, personal movies like This is Where I Leave You.

6 'Garden State' (2004)

Directed by Zach Braff

Garden State is Zach Braff's feature writing and directing debut and centers on Andrew Largeman (Braff), a troubled mid-20s actor/waiter, as he returns to his hometown in New Jersey for his mother's funeral after being estranged from his family for a decade. He is then confronted with various parts of his past, such as old friends Mark (Peter Saarsgard), Dave (Alex Burns) and Jesse (Armando Riesco), and his domineering psychiatrist father (Ian Holm). When he meets pathological liar and amateur musician, Sam (Natalie Portman) he forms an instant connection.

It is hard to believe that this is a debut of any kind, as it is such a well realized film full of engaging and natural dialogue and an authentic story. Though Sam does fit the Manic Pixie Dream Girl trope, it somehow works here and the romance between her and Andrew is truly heartfelt. At its core, it is a film about the positive impact and necessity of human connection, particularly in dark times. The soundtrack, a compilation produced by Zach Braff, is perfectly and carefully selected to match the tone of the feature and elevates the film to another level - it is no surprise that it earned him a Grammy award!

5 'Harold and Maude' (1971)

Directed by Hal Ashby

Harold and Maude is a cult classic that tells the story of Harold (Bud Cort) a morbid 20-year-old obsessed with death who finds himself forever changed when he meets the wild and adventurous 79-year-old Maude (Ruth Gordon) at a funeral. Harold is young and rich, yet rejects the life his harsh mother (Vivian Pickles) prescribes for him, particularly by sabotaging every date she sets up for him with extravagant pranks. Harold's friendship with Maude blossoms into a May-December romance, and she teaches him the importance of living life to the full.

On the surface, the film is wonderfully weird with its odd protagonists and their quirks. On a deeper level, it is profound and dark, delving into topics of loneliness, death and trauma. Subtly included is the fact that Maude is a concentration camp survivor, which adds a whole new dimension to her character, that there is a reason she so embraces life and evidently veils a deep sadness underneath her sunny exterior. Harold and Maude are kindred spirits, they are just at different ends of their journey and the film navigates the age gap tastefully. Plus, the soundtrack with songs by Cat Stevens is truly the icing on the cake.

4 'Captain Fantastic' (2016)

Directed by Matt Ross

Viggo Mortensen leads the cast of Captain Fantastic as Ben Cash, a man living with his wife Leslie (Trin Miller) and their six children deep in the wilderness of Washington state and completely isolated from society. Ben and Leslie are anarchists, disillusioned with capitalist society who choose to educate their children in survivalist skills and left-wing philosophies in their uniquely named children, as they co-exist with nature. When Leslie suddenly dies, the family is forced by circumstances to reintegrate with society.

The gravity of Ben's decision to reintegrate the family into society is compounded by how well realized their world in the wilderness is, one so carefully crafted as audiences receive a quick guided tour of the living system at the start of the film. Though the film's context of living isolated in the wilderness is perhaps not that common, the central themes of grief, becoming a single parent and Ben's strong belief in honoring his wife in a way that contrasts to what those around him think are most definitely relatable sensations. Captain Fantastic is an excellent exploration of the resilience of a family after a dramatic change, and presents a difficult journey of self discovery for each of the characters.