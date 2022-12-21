“Tonight, the decisions you make will have consequences that will haunt you for the rest of your professional lives” – is the unsaid disclaimer for every office party ever! And history is witness that almost all such parties don’t end up well. So, whoever has been to an office bash might relate to a thing or two from the holiday comedy Office Christmas Party. The name of the movie is quite self-explanatory. It’s about a Christmas party gone wild at a big tech company when the branch manager tries to save his branch and its employees from shutting down.

The Christmas comedy film is directed by Will Speck and Josh Gordon, and written by Justin Malen, Laura Solon, and Dan Mazer, based on a story by Jon Lucas, Scott Moore, and Timothy Dowling. Speck and Gordon are a filmmaker duo best known for their previous projects like Blades of Glory, The Switch, and the recent, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile. Office Christmas Party also boasts a fun ensemble cast headlined by Jason Bateman, T.J. Miller, and Jennifer Aniston, along with Kate McKinnon, Olivia Munn, Jillian Bell, Vanessa Bayer, Courtney B. Vance, and Rob Corddry, in various roles.

There was a time, not very long ago when office Christmas parties were a huge thing and everyone wanted to do something bigger than their rivals and become the “most fun workplace”. The movie takes from that trending-at-the-time (until COVID killed it) corporate culture. The plot is simple, straightforward, and quite relevant for its time, except when the event gets out of hand and leads to a laughter riot and a crazy night for all. It’s definitely something a lot of people can easily relate to and that’s why Office Christmas Party is worthy of being on the Christmas movie watchlist. So, check out where and when you can watch this holiday party comedy and how you can watch it.

When Was Office Christmas Party Released?

Office Christmas Party premiered on December 9, 2016, with Paramount Pictures distributing—released alongside other significant projects of the year like Miss Sloane and Nocturnal Animals. Despite mixed reviews, the film grossed $114 million worldwide on its release and was second at the box office.

Is Office Christmas Party Available on Streaming?

Fortunately, yes! You can now watch Office Christmas Party on multiple platforms. The movie is available for streaming on Fubo TV, DirecTV, and FXNOW. The film is also available on VOD through most online video rental services.

Is Office Christmas Party Available on Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD?

A digital HD version of the Office Christmas Party was released on March 21, 2017, two years after its theatrical release, followed by its DVD and Blu-ray release on April 4, 2017.

In Germany, the movie’s title was changed for the home video release and was renamed to Dirty Office Party. You can order the Blu-ray on Amazon with the following link:

Order on AmazonRelated:From 'Die Hard' to 'Harry Potter': 13 of the Best Non-Traditional Christmas Movies

What Is Office Christmas Party About (Besides Offices, Christmas, and Parties)?

Office Christmas Party follows a group of employees at Zenotek Chicago and one wild night that changes their future. The Chicago branch of the company is headed by Clay Vanstone (T.J. Miller), brother of the company CEO Carol Vanstone (Jennifer Aniston). During the holiday season, when the entire office is gearing up for a Christmas party, Carol brings in the bad news of the branch being shut down unless they immediately get a major client and thus more money, to sustain them. To throw his uptight sister off, Clay decides to make that party huge and unforgettable to attract a big client and thus save everyone’s jobs. Except that Clay has no idea what's about to happen on the night of the party. The rest of the story, you'll have to find out for yourself.

Other Crazy Christmas Movies You Can Watch Right Now

As much as the holidays are mostly about spreading cheer and good tidings, it’s also a time for doing things that we wouldn’t normally do, especially with our best friends. It also means that sometimes, such “unusual things” can turn out to be quite whacky. If you like Office Christmas Party, you might also like these holiday comedy movies, each featuring a crazy Christmas adventure.

A Very Harold and Kumar Christmas: Directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson, this 2011 movie is a sequel to Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantánamo Bay of 2008 and the third installment in the Harold & Kumar franchise. This buddy stoner comedy takes off seven years after the events of Guantánamo Bay when Harold Lee and Kumar Patel have been estranged but reconnect on Christmas. Harold’s father-in-law sets up a prized Christmas tree and as you would expect, the boys end up destroying it, after which the duo set out to find an exact replacement. Watching the duo in a holiday setting surely brings back the nostalgia of earlier Harold & Kumar movies and is equally hilarious as they used to be. John Cho, Kal Penn, and Neil Patrick Harris reprise their earlier roles, with Danny Trejo, Paula Garces, Jake Johnson, and Dan Levy, among others.

The Night Before: You would expect with a title like this, it could either be a horror or a fantasy Christmas story. It’s neither, unless you think the events of the movie are “horrifying” to some extent. Another Christmas stoner comedy, this 2015 holiday movie features three best friends, Isaac, Chris, and Ethan who have been spending every Christmas Eve together for 15 years. But they decide to finally end the annual tradition. So, they set out to make this big and have one last, dopey celebration that would mark a justifiable end to their yearly ritual. And thus, the night takes them to places where they never expected to go. Directed by Jonathan Levine, The Night Before stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Seth Rogen, and Anthony Mackie in lead roles, along with Michael Shannon, Mindy Kaling, Lizzy Kaplan, Randall Park, etc. in various roles.

