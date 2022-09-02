Many episodes of 'The Office' became instant classics thanks to their use of music.

NBC's mockumentary-style comedy The Office gave its dedicated fanbase nine beloved seasons full of Michael's shenanigans, Jim's pranks, Angela's parties and Dwight's... Dwightness. But the show also gave viewers several memorable moments via song.

RELATED: From ‘The Office’ to ‘Abbott Elementary’: The Best Workplace Sitcoms Of All Time

From Jim and Pam's wedding anthem to Michael's musical tribute to Toby, the beloved piano instrumental that was The Office's theme wasn't the only song remembered from the series.

"Ryan Started The Fire" — Season 2, Episode 4: "The Fire"

One of the most hilarious episodes of The Office was the season 2 episode titled "The Fire," during which a fire erupts in the office kitchen, and Dwight (Rainn Wilson) spends the workday trying to figure out who started it.

It all goes up in flames for temp Ryan Howard (B.J. Novak) when Dwight's detective work leads him to conclude that it was Ryan's pita in the toaster oven that caused the small blaze. Dwight celebrates his victory by singing a parody of "We Didn't Start The Fire" by Elton John, rightfully titled "Ryan Started The Fire."

"Goodbye Toby" — Season 4, Episode 18/19: "Goodbye, Toby"

Manager Michael Scott's (Steve Carell) hatred for HR head Toby Flenderson (Paul Lieberstein) was never hidden throughout the series. Michael would do eveB.rything from insulting Toby to his face to attempting to cancel his HR meetings due to not being fun.

In the season 4 finale "Goodbye, Toby"—similarly titled to season 7 episode "Goodbye, Michael"—Michael throws Toby an extravagant going away party to celebrate his arch-enemy leaving the office and grabs the mic to perform a tribute to the HR rep. Michael dances along as he sings "Goodbye Toby," a parody of "Goodbye Stranger" by rock band Supertramp.

"Little Drummer Boy" — Season 3, Episode 10/11 and Season 1, Episode 1: "A Benihana Christmas" & "Pilot"

The Christmastime classic "Little Drummer Boy" is often remembered as the duet between Angela (Angela Kinsey) and Dwight in the season 3 episode "A Benihana Christmas," when Angela sang the carol while Dwight dutifully held her microphone.

RELATED: Cameos You Didn't See Coming On 'The Office'

But that wasn't the first time the song appeared in The Office. In the show's pilot episode, Dwight is heard obnoxiously singing the song while it's not even Christmastime, much to Jim's (John Krasinski) annoyance.

"That One Night" — Season 4, Episode 13: "Dinner Party"

Image Via NBC

Jan (Melora Hardin) often considered herself a singer despite being the Vice president of northeast Sales at Dunder Mifflin and even had a fling with fellow singer and assistant Hunter of the fictional band The Hunted.

In Season 4 episode "Dinner Party," before Michael and Jan's dinner with Michael's office co-workers goes awry, Jan plays her CD of The Hunted's song "That One Night," which was presumably written by Hunter about Jan and the night they spent together.

"The Scarn" — Season 7, Episode 17: "Threat Level Midnight"

Throughout the seven seasons, Michael Scott often talked about the movie he wrote. In the season 7 episode "Threat Level Midnight," Michael's movie finally came to fruition and starred all of his co-workers.

The movie featured action, romance, sports, and even a song and dance number. When Michael's character Michael Scarn is joined in a bar by warehouse workers and a bachelorette party, they all start doing "The Scarn" after Andy's (Ed Helms) bartender character puts it on the jukebox.

"Tiny Dancer" — Season 2, Episode 1: "The Dundies"

Image via NBC

The season 2 premiere was all about The Dundies, an annual office award ceremony hosted by Michael. While Michael performed a few songs during the award show inside a Chili's, the one that sticks out from the episode is "Tiny Dancer" by Elton John.

RELATED: 'The Office' and More of the Best Mockumentary Sitcoms on TV

But it's not when Michael is booed by other restaurant guests for his performance that is as remembered as the moment when the song plays at the end of the episode that the song plays as Jim helps a drunken Pam (Jenna Fischer) to her ride home, becoming a sort-of symbolic song of their growing romance.

"Lazy Scranton" — Season 3, Episode 8: "The Merger"

In the season 3 episode "The Merger," Michael and Dwight film a music video to welcome the newly-transferred employees to their branch.

The two explore Scranton, Pennsylvania, as they sing about The Electric City to the tune of "Lazy Sunday" from Saturday Night Live.

"B-A-N-A-N-A-S" — Season 3, Episode 21: "Product Recall"

Image Via NBC

One of the most quoted moments of The Office came from Mindy Kaling's Kelly Kapur in Season 3 episode "Product Recall."

When the office must tackle a product recall on their paper, a scene cuts to Kelly giving a confessional, during which she parodies Gwen Stefani's "Hollaback Girl" and sings, "This day is bananas! B-A-N-A-N-A-S!"

The Commercial Song — Season 4, Episode 9: "Local Ad"

Image via NBC

In Season 4 episode "Local Ad," Michael and the office are tasked with creating a commercial for the Scranton location of Dunder Mifflin, including writing their very own jingle.

Daryl sets up his keyboard by the annex and recruits Kelly, Andy, Creed (Creed Bratton), and Scranton The City 2 band member Kevin (Brian Baumgartner) to help him write and perform their original song, which plays in their commercial along with Pam's illustrations.

"Forever" — Season 6, Episode 4/5: "Niagara"

Of all the songs played on The Office, no song is as remembered as the one that Michael and the entire office dance down the aisle to at supercouple Jim and Pam's wedding in season 6 episode "Niagra."

It comes as a surprise to the dearly beloved when all their coworkers dance down the aisle to "Forever" by Chris Brown, forever associating the song with Jim and Pam's love story.

KEEP READING: Songs That Mention Popular TV Shows And Movies