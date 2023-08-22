The Big Picture Joel McHale and Beck Bennett star in Office Race, and the new trailer showcases an intense rivalry between the two characters.

The movie highlights the dangers of being obsessed with one's own physical appearance and the toll it can take on mental and physical health.

Office Race features an all-star cast of talented comedians, including JB Smoove, Kelsey Grammer, Alyson Hannigan, Sasheer Zamata, and Erinn Hayes.

Joel McHale (Community) looks great. In fact, he looks so great he’s making people self-conscious about their bodies. At least that’s the story of Office Race, a Comedy Central movie that is set to premiere this Labor Day. The network shared with Collider a trailer for the comedy, and we can now tell you that unhinged doesn’t even begin to describe the kind of movie we’re already hyped for.

The trailer for Office Race makes it clear that the movie will cover an escalating rivalry between Pat (Beck Bennett) and Spencer (McHale). While the latter is obsessed with being healthy, the former has hit rock bottom in his personal life and career. After being constantly reminded of how great Spencer is and having the terrible experience of seeing his rival become his boss, Pat realizes the time has come to turn his life around – the only problem is, he decides to kick it off by running a 26-mile marathon which he is greatly unprepared for.

Either way, Pat decides to challenge Spencer, and we’ll get to see him get tortured while he prepares for the run, and that’s where the comedy becomes intense: Energy drinks craze, crying, violent vomiting, obsession, lots of chafing and a rivalry that escalates to dangerous levels will flare up the screen while we wait to discover how the heck Pat is going to win this one.

Office Race Features Excellent Comedians

Image via Quantrell Colbert

While it may sound like Office Race will just body-shame Bennet’s character, the trailer also makes it clear that being obsessed with your own perfect shape is not healthy at all. It’s pretty clear that McHale’s character is overdoing exercises and getting barely any rest – which wouldn’t make it surprising if he had a crisis or a health problem during the marathon.

Even though Bennett and McHale’s talents would be enough to make us laugh out loud, Office Race also makes sure that perfect comedy timing can be found all across the cast, which includes JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm), Kelsey Grammer (Frasier), Alyson Hannigan (How I Met Your Mother), Sasheer Zamata (Saturday Night Live) and Erinn Hayes (The Goldbergs). The comedy is directed by Jared Lapidus (The Who Was Show), who co-writes the script with James Kilmoon (Impractical Jokers), who makes his feature film writing debut.

Comedy Central premieres Office Run on September 4. You can watch the exclusive trailer below: