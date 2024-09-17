After delivering hits like The Mother and Atlas to Netflix, Jennifer Lopez is set to return to the streamer with an exciting new project, the irreverent romantic comedy Office Romance. Joining her in this venture is a man who is here, who is there, who is f*cking everywhere. That's right, it's Brett Goldstein, the two-time Primetime Emmy winner known for his work on Ted Lasso. Goldstein is co-writing the romcom with Joe Kelly, as per a report by Deadline.

Goldstein has been on a roll since his breakout role on Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, where he portrays the gruff yet lovable Roy Kent. The show has earned him two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. Ted Lasso, with its blend of humor, heart, and sports drama, has become a global phenomenon. Goldstein not only starred in the show but also contributed behind the scenes as a writer.

Goldstein’s other writing credits include the iconic How I Met Your Mother and Saturday Night Live. His transition into feature films, particularly with projects like All of You, suggests a deepening of his creative range and will hopefully lead to more roles, particularly after his cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder. Both Lopez and Goldstein recently premiered new films at the Toronto International Film Festival. Lopez showcased Unstoppable, a sports drama based on the life of wrestler Anthony Robles, which received a respectable 74% on Rotten Tomatoes. Goldstein, meanwhile, starred in and co-wrote the drama All of You, which also had its world premiere at TIFF and currently holds an impressive 85% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Who's Making 'Office Romance'?

Close

Office Romance is being produced by Aaron Ryder and Andrew Swett for Ryder Picture Company, along with Goldstein, Kelly, Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and Benny Medina for Nuyorican Films. Courtney Baxter serves as executive producer for Nuyorican Films. The movie benefits from Nuyorican Productions’ multi-year first-look deal with Netflix, which focuses on projects supporting diverse female actors, writers, and filmmakers.

Lopez’s partnership with Netflix has already proven fruitful. Her recent Netflix hits, The Mother and Atlas, accumulated a staggering 136.4 million and 73 million global views, respectively. The Mother not only ranks as one of Netflix’s top 10 most-watched movies of all time, but is also the streamer’s most-watched movie of 2023.

In addition to Office Romance, Lopez and her Nuyorican team are currently developing a series adaptation of Emily Henry's bestseller Happy Place for Netflix, with Bridgerton Emmy nominee Leila Cohan as co-writer and showrunner. Stay tuned to Collider for more on Office Romance.