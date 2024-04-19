The Big Picture Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore join the ensemble cast of the new The Office spin-off series.

Details about their roles remain secret, building suspense for fans of Greg Daniels' beloved workplace comedy.

No release date has been announced for the upcoming series, but The Office is currently available for streaming on Peacock.

The first stars are officially punching in to join Greg Daniels and Michael Koman's new The Office spinoff series. Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore will join the universe of the beloved Emmy-winning workplace comedy as part of a larger ensemble cast similar to the original. Details about their respective roles are currently being kept under lock and key as the series remains in active development with Universal Television. Both are major names with some impressive television credits on their resumes thus far, adding to the excitement of returning to Daniels's world.

Originally unveiled as a potential reboot for the 2005 comedy, this new series will likely leave Dunder Mifflin behind, as Daniels has been emphatic that it won't follow up with the original characters working under Steve Carell's Michael Scott. The project has been in development for a long time, with movement finally starting to thaw this spring with the addition of Koman to the team to co-develop a pilot and be credited as co-creator if the show is eventually ordered. Daniels has previously indicated he wants to tread new ground with the series, with one potential idea following the crew of a documentary as they track new subjects in a new office setting.

The addition of Gleeson and Impacciatore especially shows that things are speeding up and more casting announcements could come soon. Impacciatore brings a fresh comedy angle to the table, with her last role coming in 2022 as the hotel manager Valentina in Season 2 of HBO's megahit series The White Lotus. Her turn garnered an Emmy nomination and plenty of attention in Hollywood as she's set to join the star-studded crime thriller Hand of Dante featuring Oscar Isaac, Gerard Butler, and Jason Momoa. Her next role, however, will be opposite Viola Davis in the thriller G20 which also rounded out its cast with some serious firepower earlier this year.

Gleeson Joins 'The Office' Universe Amid a Busy Schedule

Gleeson, meanwhile, is set up for a strong stretch of upcoming projects. Coming off of Alice & Jack and The Patient with, coincidentally, The Office's Carell, he's lined up to be co-workers with Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) in the much-anticipated Guy Ritchie flick Fountain of Youth. Before that, however, he'll share the screen with Sydney Sweeney and Julianne Moore in Echo Valley, announced last year with Mare of Easttown's Brad Ingelsby penning the screenplay, while the novel adaptation Night Boat to Tangier lies on the horizon with Michael Fassbender and Ruth Nega.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more as Daniels and Koman's The Office spin-off continues development. The Office is streaming now on Peacock.

