The Big Picture Kim Woo-bin showcases martial arts skills in new Netflix movie Officer Black Belt, premiering this Fall.

From The Heirs to Officer Black Belt, Woo-bin has solidified his status as a top South Korean actor.

Officer Black Belt premiers on September 13.

Popularly known for starring in the prominent teen drama The Heirs, Kim Woo-bin is back with a new front in Netflix’s upcoming Officer Black Belt, which comes about two years after his feature in Noh Hee-kyung's TV series Our Blues, and in Netflix’s Black Knight. The movie star’s latest project, Officer Black Belt, is set to premiere this Fall, and in anticipation, Netflix has just released a teaser on their social media page, giving fans a glimpse of the action-packed events to come.

As described by the streaming giant, Officer Black Belt follows “the journey of Lee Jung-do, an ordinary young man with exceptional martial arts skills, as he starts his new job as a martial arts officer. Working alongside probation officer Kim Sun-min, Jung-do monitors offenders to prevent and fight crimes.” Jung-do, played by Woo-bin, is seen in the teaser trailer completely transformed and showcasing his martial arts skills that take down criminals in an instant. He is joined by Kim Sung-kyun, who portrays probation officer Kim Sun-min. Officer Black Belt is written and directed by Jason Kim, while Climax Studio and Seven O Six handle production.

Kim Woo-bin Has Come a Long Way from 'The Heirs'

After making his breakthrough in The Heirs in 2013, Woo-bin became one of the top South Korean actors worldwide, prompting numerous acting offers to come his way. The same year of his rise in fame, he was included in the box office success Friend: The Great Legacy and the following year, he starred in The Con Artists. In 2016, the well-known model landed his lead role on TV in the melodrama Uncontrollably Fond, starring beside Suzy Bae. The movie is ranked at the eighth spot on Collider’s 10 Most Romantic K-dramas of all time.

Most recently, Woo-bin was seen in the 2022 bittersweet romance series Our Blues, which also features Lee Byung-hun, Shin Min-a and Cha Seung-won. Fans can also find him in the sci-fi film Black Knight, which is rated B by Collider’s Chase Hutchinson and inspired by Lee Yun-kyun’s webtoon of the same name.

Woo-bin’s Officer Black Belt will arrive on September 13. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates. And in the meantime, Black Knight is streaming on Netflix.

