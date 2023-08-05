Tenacious determination, an adventurous spirit, strong-willed independence, hard work, physical and mental strength, kindness, and grace: these are as much the hallmarks of a Disney princess as soaring songs and animal friends that talk.

Some princesses have one or two of these qualities. Some have more. A few have them all. But each one is as different a woman as the difficulties that arise in their individual stories. The values and strengths that help each of them persevere and succeed offer different models the children who watch them can use to help inform the best versions of themselves they can be. The princesses below offer all that and more.

12 Merida

Image via Pixar

Merida is a stubborn princess who wants to be a warrior like her father, causing conflicts with her mother's expectations. She believes in self-worth, and she is not defined by any man.

RELATED: The Best Movies on Disney+ Right Now

Merida breaks down the stereotypical gender roles and the stigma behind a woman needing a man to protect her. She learned from the consequences of accidentally cursing her mother into a bear. As she learns from her consequences, she becomes a strong warrior and finds a deeper meaning in the importance of family.

11 Pocahontas

Image via Walt Disney

Pocahontas is strong and bold. She is loyal to her forest friends and Mother Willow. She is wise and has the ability to understand animals and spirits. Pocahontas is a strong and bold woman determined to maintain peace between her tribe and Governor Radcliffe's people.

She is athletic and loves to explore. She stands up to anyone and follows her heart to do what is right. Her relationship with John Smith progresses as she becomes aware of his generosity and his courage. Their love for each other brings his people and her people together as one.

10 Aurora

Aurora is a gracious and kind princess who falls into a deep sleep due to Maleficent's curse, and can only be awakened by her true love's kiss, and she was forced to live in a secluded cottage with the fairies, Flora, Fawna, and Merryweather.

She is a romantic, yet she is shy. She is naive and carefree due to her inclusion in the forest. On her 16th birthday, she is invited to the castle to celebrate. Unfortunately, Maleficent's curse enchants her, and she pricks her finger on the spinning wheel, causing her to fall into a deep sleep. Her kingdom is placed under the curse and once she is awoken by her true love, Phillip, peace is restored back to the kingdom.

9 Rapunzel

Rapunzel is spirited and determined. She dreams one day she will be able to see the floating lanterns, that light every year on her birthday. She has a strong sense of curiosity and a willingness to step outside her comfort zone. She sets out to see the lanterns with Flynn Rider and experiences the dangers of the outside world, Mother Gothel warned her about.

She is loyal to her friends, Pascal and Flynn Rider. She is open-minded to any possibility, but her innocence is taken advantage of. She has a sense of sweetness and assertiveness and above all else; she follows her heart to guide her towards her dream.

8 Snow White

Image via Disney

Snow White is innocent, kind, and cheerful. Her upbringing was difficult, and her generosity can be taken advantage of. She values kindness, helping others, and refraining from vanity as the Evil Queen, her stepmother. She wishes for her prince to come to save her from the dangers of the Evil Queen.

She is optimistic and thinks of the glass half full instead of half empty. She enjoys spending time with the seven dwarfs, her loyal friends who take her in to protect her from the evils of the woods. She has compassion for helping others, and she shows her compassion by creating a happy environment for the dwarfs.

7 Moana

Image via Walt Disney Studios

Moana is strong-willed and will do everything in her power to protect her island. She is fearless, and she has the devotion to help the people of Motunui. She has moments of self-doubt but does not let that stop her from completing her tasks.

Her endeavors of adventuring across the sea with her chicken, Hei-Hei, force Maui to restore the heart of Te Fiti, to save the ocean. Her courageous actions force her to grow into an independent woman. She faced many struggles to get to her end goal, but she kept moving forward to reach her end goal.

6 Tiana

Image via Disney

Tiana has worked hard her entire life to follow her dreams of owning a restaurant. A dream her late father and her had. She is incredibly talented in the culinary arts. Tiana is resourceful and works several jobs to save up for her restaurant. Tiana is perseverant, and she believes "the only way to get what you want in this world is through hard work."

Unfortunately, she is turned into a frog by Prince Naveen, who kisses her as a frog. He promises her money for her restaurant, so she can honor her father's memory. She shows Naveen the value of hard work. Their love makes their dreams grow stronger.

5 Jasmine

Image Via Disney

Jasmine is incredibly independent and strong. She is not afraid to speak her mind; she will not hesitate to defend herself. She is compassionate towards her family and friends as well as her kingdom. One of her greatest accomplishments is saving her kingdom from being overthrown by Jafar.

She is the ruler of Agrabah alongside her father; she takes on political disputes and does not sit on the sidelines. She falls in love with a commoner, Aladdin, disguised as a prince. She is loyal to her tiger, Rajah. She would do anything to protect her friends.

4 Mulan

Image via Disney

Mulan is powerful and determined to become a warrior. She disguises herself as a man to join the war. She has physical and emotional strength, so men can not tell her she is weak.

She breaks the stereotype of women not being able to fight for their country. She believes she does not be defined by any man, and she becomes a warrior. She is not defined by beauty or does not focus on finding prince charming. She proves herself as an equal to her male comrades.

3 Ariel

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Ariel is a mermaid who dreams of being a part of the human world. Her dream is granted but with the price of Ursula taking her voice. She cherishes the items she has found on her journeys with Flounder, her trusty sidekick. She is mesmerized by the human world, and she will do anything to experience it.

RELATED: 10 Best Final Battles and Climaxes in Disney Animated Movies, Ranked

She has child-like qualities because she sees the best in everything. She falls in love with the dashing Prince Eric while also seeking her own freedom, exploration, and discovery. Her sense of discovery is invested in the world outside the ocean.

2 Cinderella

Image via Disney

Cinderella has courage and kindness. She was raised by her evil stepmother, yet she never let her kind nature get away from her. She held herself with poise and believed in dreams coming true. Her mother died when she was little, and (in the live-action remake) taught her to "have courage and be kind."

Her childhood was not easy, yet she is optimistic about what the future will hold. She could be considered too kind, but her kindness is what keeps her from working hard to leave her stepmother. She has a strong willpower to follow her dreams, and she finds a happy ending due to never letting go of her courage and kindness.

1 Belle

Image via Disney

Belle is filled with beauty and grace. She is not well-liked in her town due to her values, and for wanting to be a smart, independent woman. Her confidence and courageous actions affect those around her. She takes her father's place in the Beast's dungeon. She is forced to stay with the Beast, a prince who an enchantress cursed to live as a monster until he could find selfless love.

Belle is strong-willed and will do anything for her father, as well as her friends in the castle. Her caring nature comforts the Beast in his time of need. She grows to love the Beast, and she breaks the curse. Then, of course, they lived happily ever after.

NEXT: 10 Best Disney Songs Movie Songs, Ranked