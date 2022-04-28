AMC Network's horror and thriller streaming service Shudder has announced that the upcoming film Offseason will be an exclusive to the service. The film will be available to stream on Friday, June 10. The film follows Marie (Jocelin Donahue) who visits the island where her mother is buried, after she learns that her grave has been vandalized. However, she later becomes stranded on the island once it closes for the offseason and the bridges are raised. To survive on the island, Marie must learn the truth about her mother's troubled past before it's too late.

The film also stars Joe Swanberg, Richard Brake, Melora Walters, and Jeremy Gardner. Mickey Keating directed the film, and is responsible for the film's screenplay as well. In March 2021, Keating talked to Collider about the gap in time between making Offshore and his last film, Psychopaths:

"This was the first movie I'd ever done where I actually drew the entire film and edited it beforehand so that when we started shooting, we were able to kind of break those rules. So yeah, it definitely feels like a longer length between my other movies, but it was really the first movie that I was able to make where I was like 'Alright, I'm ready to take that next step.'"

Image via Shudder

RELATED: 7 Best New Films & Shows on Shudder in April 2022

Offshore joins a growing list of films that are premiering on Shudder. They include: Slapface, directed by Jeremiah Kipp, The Power, directed by Corinna Faith, and Hunted, directed by Vincent Paronnaud. The service recently announced that it acquired the zombie horror film The Sadness, directed by Rob Jabbaz. Shudder is also working on a sequel to their 2020 film Scare Package, which will be titled Scare Package II: Rad Chad's Revenge. The service's original series includes Missions, Deadwax, Creepshow, and Deadhouse Duck. Creepshow was renewed for a fourth season in February.

Offseason will premiere on Friday, June 10 on Shudder. In the meantime, horror fans can see Keating's previous work in 2017's Psychopaths, which is currently available to stream on both Pluto TV and Tubi.

Andy Serkis to Direct Nick Hornby's Adaptation of 'The Giant's House'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Adam Luchies (170 Articles Published) Adam Luchies is a TV and Movies News Writer for Collider. He graduated from Grand Valley State University with a Bachelors Degree in Multimedia Journalism in 2020. Adam is huge fan of both DC and Marvel, as well as animation including Looney Tunes, Animaniacs, Hanna-Barbera, Disney, The Simpsons, Futurama, and Nickelodeon. He also aspires to a career in voice acting and voice-over. More From Adam Luchies

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe