Paul Schrader's new film, Oh, Canada, world premiered at Cannes Film Festival 2024 to an extended standing ovation. Based on the novel, Foregone by Russell Banks, the movie stars Richard Gere, Uma Thurman, and Euphoria's Jacob Elordi, and after the screening, it left its crowd with lingering questions surrounding the main character's relationship with death.

Oh, Canada is a puzzle of a man's life, presented in scattered pieces as the ailing documentarian, Leonard Fife (Gere), tells his story to a former student, filmmaker Malcolm (Michael Imperioli). Told in the present-day interview, with his wife Emma (Thurman) by his side, and through flashbacks that feature Elordi as a young Fife, we learn about past transgressions, regrets, and more in a sort of public confessional as he grapples with his nearing, inevitable end.

While at the festival, Collider's Steve Weintraub joined a roundtable discussion to talk with Gere and Thurman about their experience working with Schrader. For Gere, it was a reunion over 40 years in the making, and Gere discusses Schrader's process when writing and how the part was always meant for him. Due to the nature of the film, the two Hollywood stars talk candidly about their families and their jobs, the legacies they'll leave behind when they're no longer here, and mentors all along their journeys. For all of this and more, check out the full interview below.

Oh, Canada (2024) Leonard Fife, one of sixty thousand draft evaders and deserters who fled to Canada to avoid serving in Vietnam, shares all his secrets to de-mythologize his mythologized life. Director Paul Schrader Cast Richard Gere , Uma Thurman , Jacob Elordi , Michael Imperioli , Kristine Froseth Main Genre Drama Writers Paul Schrader Studio(s) Arclight Films , Vested Interest , Lefthome , Exemplary Films , Carte Blanche , One Two Twenty Entertainment , Sipur Studios , Foregone Film PSC

Richard Gere Reunites With Paul Schrader After 40 Years

The two worked together on 'American Gigolo.'

Was there a different dynamic now compared to 40 years ago when working with Paul?

RICHARD GERE: Well, I've made 40 movies in the meantime, and he's made, I don't know how many. So, yeah, I'm sure. He and I are both a little more crusty, is what I’d say. We're just clearer about what we do and how we want things to be. Paul and I spoke a lot in the very early stages before the movie was even financed about what the movie was and what we were trying to do, and where he was coming from so I would be on the same wavelength with him. Once we did that, everything flowed. The only thing we kind of labored about was the de-aging makeup and what level to do with that. So, we worked on that for a couple of months before we started shooting.

That was the point of discussion you had, the makeup in the film?

GERE: Yeah, the look. What was the look gonna be? Because it was all going to be a close-up, basically. We shot that very quickly, actually. A couple of days we shot almost all of this stuff, the interview stuff, and so we wanted that look to be right and powerful. Not too much, not too little, but find what worked.

Did his approach to directing in general change at all? It’s a more talkative film than we’re used to.

GERE: Well, Paul's not a talker. That's not his thing when he's directing. It's not, like, trying a lot of things. I don't know, you probably had the same experience. I said, “Do you want to try something else?” He said, “No, that’s good.” I said, “Okay. Do you wanna do one?” He would say, “Yeah, let's try some other things.” But it was a very short schedule and he's very precise of how he wrote the script to make it fit that kind of a schedule. I mean, the movie looks like it's much larger than the budget would indicate or the number of days we shot.

How many days did you shoot?

GERE: Like, 17 days. It was under 20 days.

'Oh, Canada's Richard Gere and Uma Thurman Discuss Their Legacies

I wanted to turn the conversation towards the themes of the film, which are obviously about taking leave and looking behind. Now, if you look at your own lives, it's almost a historical question. What matters more to you, what you left behind as artists, the work, or is it more of who is part of your personal life, your family?

UMA THURMAN: Oh, well, of course, absolutely it's my family. I think it's touching in the film, as well, that as much as it's about a great artist and so on, his end-of-life reflections are all on his most intimate moments and most intimate decisions.

Is that something you subscribe to completely as well, or do you have a different take on that?

GERE: This is a wonderful job we have, as you guys. I'm sure you don't have to actually go to work. You can do this. And I think we all value that and understand that. But of course, you don't take any of this with you. On my deathbed, I'm not gonna be thinking about movies, that's for sure. I’m gonna be concerned with my wife and my kids and my friends and the people I've touched and my teachers. This is an incredible job here. I would never diminish its importance in my life and what it has allowed me to do, but I don't reify it. I don't put it into a kind of a deified realm.

On the other hand, this film reminds of that thing when you are not here anymore — transcendence. This is very tricky because you are in the public eye, but you are also a person. How do you want to be remembered?

THURMAN: I don't even know. I think the choices you make and how you live your life. You try to do as much good as you can, try to take as much responsibility as you can, to love as profoundly as you can. Hopefully, somehow there will be a reflection of that love left behind you.

And a figurine from Kill Bill.

THURMAN: The figurine in a landfill, probably. [Laughs]

You mentioned teachers, and I wanted to know if you remember any mentor in your life who was so influential and so part of who you are now.

GERE: So many. I mean, it's hard to isolate those things. But without being specific, certainly, when I think that, I think of my father, who's, to me, very embedded in this movie. I was watching this with my son, who knew my father and his grandfather very well, and he saw a lot of my father in the movie. He knew that I was pulling a lot of him and channeling him and bringing him into this film. But my father was not a man of words, he was a man of feeling. He grew up on a farm, milking cows, and he was very bright, but that's not what his expression in the world and his meaning was. He was a genuinely gregarious man. He loved people, and he loved animals. I'm not quite that way. [Laughs] I've had to work a little bit to make that happen and start to bring that out and foster it in my own life. But I think that's the truth of his being, not something he said but his being, I'm realizing how profound it was to who I am today.

THURMAN: Oh, so many. So many. My family very, very much. But I didn't have a particular teacher or a mentor. I would have liked to have had more. I do think that more mentorship is a positive, and I wish I had more.

You've both done such great work throughout your career. It's gonna be young people who've never seen anything you've done before, but if someone has never seen anything you've done, what is the first thing you'd like them watching and why?

GERE: Oh, I don't care, to tell you the truth. [Laughs] My son, when he was a young kid I realized I couldn't show him a lot of my movies — they were just too adult — but there was a movie, First Knight, that I had made. I was Lancelot. That was okay for him to see. There were enough horses and action and nice people, and pageantry. That was okay.

THURMAN: Mine was The Producers, where I sing and dance like my favorite hero, Ginger Rogers. [Laughs]

Your daughter already has embarked on a very successful career. I think your son is starting an acting career. With what kind of feelings do you witness these developments that the acting gene is traveling on?

THURMAN: I feel awe and pride. I didn't really want it for her because it's harder — no one ever believes it's a hard life from the outside, and you can't convince them, so then that's fine. But then, when I saw that she was spectacularly good, I felt sort of a peace with it that she'd made the choice because she's so good. She will bring a lot of light and life to the world of performance.

GERE: I mean, he's so young. He’s just starting. He’s just graduating from college, so, I mean, who knows if he'll take this seriously or not? He's figuring out his life. I wouldn't lumber him with this, but he enjoys it, the films that he's made in college, and the things that he’s done. He understands the feeling. He calls it “in flow.” When he's acting, he feels in flow. He’s just connected to his best self, so it's a wonderful thing.

Obviously, you don't want to hold him back and tell him to become an accountant, to do something reasonable.

GERE: No, I would be just as happy if he was terrible at acting, and I could say, “Honey, forget it.” But he's actually very good.

Richard Gere Explains His Relationship in 'Oh, Canada'