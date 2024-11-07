Kino Lorber has released the first trailer for Oh, Canada, their upcoming film starring a pair of well-known actors - and one up-and-coming star. The film, which comes from director Paul Schrader, is adapted from a novel and tells the story of an aging filmmaker who wants to tell his life story by sitting down for a final documentary interview before death. The film already premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year and is set for a limited theatrical release this December.

The trailer shows the filmmaker, a Vietnam War draft dodger named Leonard Fife (Richard Gere) who is sitting for his interview. "This documentary will record your progress from your arrival in Canada as a draft refugee through your career as a filmmaker," Leonard is told by the interviewer (Michael Imperioli). The trailer then flashes back to 1968, where Leonard, now played by Jacob Elordi, is seen meeting his wife, played in the present by Uma Thurman. However, as the trailer progresses, and Leonard's story continues, it becomes clear that there is more to reconcile in the prior decades than meets the eye. "When you have no future, all you have left is your past," Leonard says as the trailer ends.

Oh, Canada is based on the novel Forgone by Russell Banks. Schrader previously adapted Bank's novel Affliction in the 1997 crime drama of the same name. This also marks the second time that Schrader has worked with Gere, as the pair collaborated for the classic 1980 film American Gigolo. Schrader directed the film from a self-adapted script, and it was produced by David Gonzales, Tiffany Boyle, Luisa Law, Meghan Hanlon, and Scott Lastaiti.

'Oh, Canada' Premiered at Cannes

Oh, Canada had its world premiere earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival. It marked the first project from Schrader - known for his classic films like Blue Collar and Light Sleeper - since 2022. Oh, Canada is a "formally assured film, classy and measured in its approach, not as icy and digitally striking as those recent Dynan-shot films," Collider's Caleb Hammond said in his review. "Gere’s performance here in this room as the cranky, hyper-intelligent, no-nonsense Fife is the centerpiece of the film."

Gere also spoke to Collider about the differences between working with Schrader in American Gigolo and working with him on Oh, Canada. "We're just clearer about what we do and how we want things to be," Gere said. "Paul and I spoke a lot in the very early stages before the movie was even financed about what the movie was and what we were trying to do, and where he was coming from so I would be on the same wavelength with him. Once we did that, everything flowed."

Oh, Canada will be released in select theaters on Dec. 6, 2024.