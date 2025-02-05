Summary Collider's Perri Nemiroff sits down with the cast and creatives of Oh, Hi! at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.

Written by director Sophie Brooks, Oh, Hi! is about a couple's awkward relationship struggles on their first weekend getaway together.

During this interview, Brooks, Molly Gordon, Logan Lerman, Geraldine Viswanathan, and John Reynolds share joyful moments from making the film, discuss subverting dating tropes and collaborating with friends.

When describing Oh, Hi!, which premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, Molly Gordon said the new film is “like Misery, but if it’s funny." This quirky sentiment is the calling card of the independent festival, as well as the idea that sparked the two friends to examine and flip dating tropes upside down.

The comedy by writer and director Sophie Brooks (The Boy Downstairs), who developed the story with Gordon, follows a new couple, Iris (Gordon) and Isaac (Logan Lerman), during a weekend getaway. Unfortunately, things go awry when they are forced to talk about their relationship, and Iris is suddenly willing to go to the extreme to keep Isaac from giving up on them. The film is an awkwardly candid but wholly sincere look at romance that also stars Geraldine Viswanathan (Drive-Away Dolls) and John Reynolds (Search Party), whose pairing brings "a big energy shift."

At Collider's Rendezvous Cinema Center, Perri Nemiroff sat down with Brooks, Gordon, Lerman, Viswanathan, and Reynolds to discuss what it was like collaborating with close friends, subverting dating tropes, the excitement of building a filmmaking family, and Gordon's future as a solo director with her upcoming film, Small Parts.

'Oh, Hi!' Was Crafted in Molly Gordon's Childhood Home

"Getting to develop this with Sophie was the most fun I’ve ever had."

PERRI NEMIROFF: Because we're talking about a film festival debut, our audience might not know about your movie just yet. Sophie, would you mind giving a brief synopsis?

SOPHIE BROOKS: Oh, Hi! is about a new couple. Molly and Logan play Isaac and Iris, and they take their first romantic trip away together. You think everything is going swimmingly. By the end of the first night, you realize they're not on the same page. Isaac breaks up with Iris, so she decides to hold him captive to try and convince him that they should be together.

I do want to go back to the development of the idea, which I know you two worked on together. Sophie, you came up with the initial idea, and then you and Molly developed it together over a weekend. Can you walk me through the start and finish of that part of the process, what that initial idea was and then how you two worked on it so that you felt confident going off to write the script?

BROOKS: We were in the middle of COVID, and I was having massive existential dread, as everybody was. I called my agent, and she challenged me to come up with an idea that could shoot during COVID with limited locations and limited actors. By the end of that phone call, about five minutes after, I came up with the seed of the idea, which was: a guy breaks up with a girl, she holds him captive. Molly and I were in a pod at the time, spending a lot of time together. We've been friends for 10 years now, six then. I told her the idea, not fully knowing quite what it could be, and she jumped in with her incredible enthusiasm. We basically spent a weekend workshopping the story and bouncing ideas off each other. Molly has such enthusiasm about story, and she's so smart. Having her as my partner in this was so incredible. It was my first experience ever developing anything with someone else. Usually, I'm alone in a room pulling my hair out. To have someone else to go, “Oh, no, I like that,” or “Ooh, I don't like that,” was actually incredibly helpful.

How about from your perspective, Molly? What was it about that initial idea that made you say, “I have something to bring to this, and I can help nudge it forward?"

MOLLY GORDON: Sophie and I have been friends for 10 years now, and we've bonded over heartbreak and feeling like, “Why can't we just have a fucking conversation?” I think when Soph brought this idea, I was like, “Oh, my god, this is wish fulfillment for forcing someone to have that conversation if I was 5% crazier.”

My childhood home burned in the fire, and we developed it at my childhood home. I was living with my parents during COVID, and it feels like a time capsule of this creative time that we were able to have in such a horrible moment in the pandemic. It was beautiful. We would improvise and Sophie would be writing things down. My parents would be like, "What's going on in the other room? This sounds insane.” Then, we would run in and say the idea, and they'd be like, “This is amazing!” It's a really bittersweet weekend, and getting to develop this with Sophie was the most fun I’ve ever had. Getting to improvise things, and then she would just put it in the script, it was like workshopping a play or something. It was wonderful.

I feel like when someone in the other room is shouting, “This sounds insane, what are you doing," that instantly means it's an idea worth pursuing.

GORDON: Yes, I agree.

BROOKS: Her parents are writers, so when they give you a stamp of approval, you're like, "Oh, okay! We should follow that."

GORDON: Developing this story with Sophie felt like just a continuation of our friendship, like conversations we had already been having for so long, being like, “Should I send this text?” And it's like, “No, you shouldn't.”

Sophie, I wanted to go back to your agent briefly because I feel like that's something we don't talk about nearly enough. It's so important to have that optimal team behind you that gets their jobs done but does so in a way that supports your voice and the artists that you want to be. What is it about how Amanda operates that you think tees you up for success with your work?

BROOKS: Amanda and I have worked together since I was 26, and she's my first and only agent I've ever had. I have other people on my team, but she was really the first person who believed in me. I think having an agent who really wants what you want, which she is, she's just incredibly supportive and pushes me in a way that I feel really lucky for. I don't think everybody has that. I have amazing managers and amazing agents. I think having a team who really understands what your goal is, instead of what maybe they would do is really helpful to me because I, first and foremost, want to tell stories that feel meaningful to me and personal, and she knows that, and she's very supportive of that.

'Oh, Hi!' Director Sophie Brooks Looked to Subvert Dating Tropes

"The dating culture is so tricky at the moment."

To start to dig into the story, Sophie, I know that with this film, you were interested in tearing dating tropes apart. When you started writing this screenplay, what single dating trope were you most excited to skewer, but then along the way, was there another one that wound up being more creatively fulfilling to turn on its head than you ever could have imagined at the start?

BROOKS: That's a great question. The first one, for sure, is just that women are crazy. I thought that that was something that we're really leaning into in a fun way and then subverting it. I think the dating culture is so tricky at the moment and interesting. I've gone on a lot of dates in New York City and walked away being like, “Somehow, I don't think I'm the crazy one,” but how are we being labeled in this situation?

For the role of Isaac, we're playing with this idea of the trope of women being crazy and men being assholes. It was actually super important to me that Isaac was not just a one-dimensional "bad guy." He has his own set of baggage, but he's a good person, and he wants love, too. He just has certain limitations. Having an actor like Logan sign on, I felt such a comfort and safety in knowing he would be in that role because he's such a lovely person. He says himself he is more of an Iris. So, having him in that role made me feel like we're going to have a character who is not one-dimensional and has nuance. With the trope of the asshole, we were leaning into it and then really realizing [that] I want it to not be just black and white in that way.

I'll throw it to the whole group now. Is there any particular dating trope that was most satisfying for you personally to just rip apart in this movie?

LOGAN LERMAN: I didn't really have anything that broad in mind. I just really loved the script and the conflict of these scenes. I felt like I understood both characters and wanted to find those layers and explore what's making them the way they are. That was really exciting to me.

GERALDINE VISWANATHAN: I was excited to unpack the “fuckboy” and the “soft boy,” as well. I think it's an epidemic, and it needs to be talked about. There are some scenes in the movie where it's really Molly and I diving in, and these are real conversations that we've had. I was really happy to put that on screen.

JOHN REYNOLDS: My character is in love with Geraldine’s character, and I was just happy to lean into that and use that as motivation.

Molly Gordon and Logan Lerman Complemented Each Other's Different Acting Approaches

"I'm kind of a crazy person and improvise. He's a serious actor!"

Molly and Logan, I want to come back to the two of you because, again, I haven't seen the movie, but I have a feeling it might hinge on your chemistry together. Do you each remember the first thing you saw in the other that signaled to you, “Yes, you are the Isaac to my Iris,” and vice versa?

GORDON: This project took so long to get made that when Logan signed on to do it, it was a game-changer because he's so successful and so talented. It really helped us get financing. That was such an electrifying moment, but that wasn't about Logan as an actor yet. The first time [was] our table read, I would say, which I hate doing table reads. It felt like a play, and it felt so comfortable. He is so curious and open. We really come from very different, not schools of acting, but I'm kind of a crazy person and improvise. He's a serious actor! I was like, "I am in really safe hands." Then I felt like, “Oh, I'm going to fuck with this guy a bit,” and push him and make him laugh. I feel like we met in the middle in a cool way.

LERMAN: I never got to do that before and have the freedom to improvise in a silly way. I felt comfortable with you right away. Maybe it was that table read where you could really start getting a sense of how the other person's going about this character. I think we both probably walked away from that feeling like, "There's something here, and I'm excited to explore it more." It was all around good from the get-go. From our first meeting, I think we felt pretty in line with the movie and the characters.

I don't want to spoil anything, but can you recall a time when she fucked with you, and it made you rethink how you were going to tackle a moment?

LERMAN: It wasn't even that. I think we're pretty like-minded in the sense that we give ourselves entirely to the production and to the script. We love to rehearse and talk and run through it. We're both not, like, loosey-goosey with our prep. We like to prep, and I think that was essential. We were both just present. I don't know if it was “fucking with each other” as much as it was just feeling free enough in the moment to just explore what was on our minds. That was really fun for me.

GORDON: We had some really juicy scene work where we had two cameras going. The tone is funny and dark, so we would be laughing and then crying and then break because Logan would say something silly, and then we'd be back into hating each other. It was a ride. That was really fun to do with Logan.

That's making me wonder, John and Geraldine, where do your characters fall in terms of the tone of the movie, and when did you realize you knew exactly where you needed to land in that respect?

REYNOLDS: We come in about halfway through the movie. We’re the inverse of their two characters, and we are actually in a really solid place. Like I said, my character was in love with Geraldine's character.

VISWANATHAN: That's right.

REYNOLDS: Not to say we were the comedic relief because they're also very funny, but it definitely seemed like a big energy shift when we came. I just felt a lot of freedom to be funny and do whatever I wanted. I would come to Sophie in between takes and be like, “Hey, if I'm ever too big, you could tell me,” and she was like, “No, it's perfect.” Seeing the final cut, I think she made a lot of really great decisions on what should have stayed in the movie or not.

VISWANATHAN: Max comes in and is the voice of reason a little bit, and is just kind of like the moment of, "What should we do?" Never really questioning what Iris has done in this situation, I think Max just is such a ride-or-die friend and would actually kill and hide a body for her friend. We just leaned into that kind of devotion.

Sophie, I have two follow-ups. Molly, you mentioned that it took a while to make this happen. I always love emphasizing how challenging it can be to get a second feature off the ground. I feel like a lot of people assume it's really hard to make the first one, but once you do that, it's smooth sailing, and that's not always the case. What would you say is the biggest misconception that you had about what it would take to go from a first feature to a second feature and get that green light again?

BROOKS: I made my first feature over nine years ago now. I'm 35 now. I was 26 when I made it, which is very young to make your first feature. And it came together very seamlessly. I'm a very optimistic person. I just thought, "That's how it goes. You write a script, and then the same year, you make the film, and that's what happens." Then, obviously, nine years later, I know that that's not normal, and it takes a long time to get things made quite often. It’s a mix of talented people and financiers who believe in you and effective producers, scheduling, and all of these pieces that need to line up in order for a movie to happen. It does feel like a little miracle when you get on set. I guess you have to just persevere. There were a million times over those nine years where I had such doubt and thought, “I don't know what's going on.” We also had COVID during that time and a strike, and we had to fire our agents for a minute. I remember there was that thing. There was a lot that went on in that time, but I think you just have to keep pushing through.

The other thing that I wanted to follow up on, because the tonal shift of the movie when John and Geraldine step in was mentioned, how do you enhance that visually? Is there a point in the movie when your visual language changes to lean into what they were describing?

BROOKS: My DP [Conor Murphy] and I talked a lot about the visual language. The movie is primarily in one location in one house, and even within that, a lot of it is in one room. I think we were balancing how to keep things fresh when we were in that room for so long. As Molly said, sometimes we use two cameras, and sometimes we think really diligently about the visual language and blocking in scenes and working with our actors on blocking. When Geraldine and John arrived, we were able to leave that room mroe, so it did visually really open up the space. We spent more time outside, and we thought a lot about warm light. We wanted the film to feel very warm, so even when there are these silly comedic moments, it still feels grounded and beautiful.

The Cast of 'Oh, Hi!" Share Their Favorite On-Set Moments

"We are so lucky to do this."

I'm going to open up this question to the whole group. It's become one of my favorite questions to ask because I love movies and I love moviemaking. Recently, a director was telling me just how incredibly happy it made him to see his actors and everyone on the crew have so much joy on set doing the work. Can you each recall the single moment of making Oh, Hi! that brought you the most joy as an artist?

GORDON: You always have the best questions. You do!

I gotta do your work justice!

LERMAN: Honestly, every moment of making a film is a joy. Being in production is the greatest thing ever, but it's also really stressful, and I take it seriously—as you know.

GORDON: [Laughs] He takes it very seriously.

LERMAN: At the end of every day, when we're all like, “Wow, that was so great! We got some really good stuff," we'd be riding together in the car, and I'd be like, “Yeah, but I hope we find it tomorrow.” That's always the mentality for me. But when we wrapped, and I was on my way back to my home, I remember that was the moment where it all just hit me. It was like, "Wow, we are so lucky to do this." It was such a great experience. I allowed myself to really feel all that. It was just a great production all around.

I love that you had that moment. That's important.

REYNOLDS: Again, the whole process of making movies is so fun, and I love being around people. In between takes, I really don’t stop talking and joking. That can be nauseating for people, I'm sure. [Laughs] There are those few scenes where Molly, Geraldine and I's characters are trying to figure out the plan of what to do with Logan's character. I think just the time of night we were shooting in and the mood, it was one of those where everyone is breaking, and I'm sure the crew hates us, but we're laughing so hard. In those moments, you sort of disassociate because you're having so much fun. That was memorable for me. And there was a coffee truck one day that was just so awesome. You could get anything-lattes!

VISWANATHAN: That scene stands out for me, as well. That was just a moment where I was like, "I can't believe this is my job. We're just making each other laugh." I think there's a scene where Molly and I have a real heart-to-heart. That just felt so genuine. It felt so authentic to our dynamic and relationship in real life. That was another moment where I was like, “Wow, I can't believe that we get to do this and put this in a movie.” That whole sequence, all the witchy stuff, really makes me very happy. I think it's what's so cool about making stuff with your friends because they get to go, “Let's put that in a movie!” This whole experience was so charmed, no pun intended!

GORDON: Oh, god, so many moments. This was such a hard movie to get made. It was a hard production because of how quick we had to make it, how quick the turnaround was. We only finished filming at the end of September. We only finished the movie 13 days ago, so it's just been a mad dash. Just being on set, I was so proud of Sophie, who I've known for so long, getting to manifest her dreams. That was very moving to me. I love the three of them so much. I hope that we get to make more things together.

I feel like I learned so much. This is only my second movie as a producer, and I feel like I learned so much on this one. Every time you work, you realize you know nothing, and you're like, “Okay, now I know this, and I know this, and I know this.” I'm just excited to keep making things and keep making things at this level. I just hope things continue because I think there's all this talk about buyers and things, but movies at this level are beautiful because you're only there, as Sophie said the other day, because everyone wants to be there. No one's getting paid, and it's really hard.

BROOKS: Legally, we did pay people, just to be clear. [Laughs]

GORDON: Oh, we did. Sorry! Well, we didn't pay John... But no one's getting paid a lot of money, and so everyone just wants to be there for this goal of making something beautiful, and that is just electric. You see it in a movie theater, and no one knows what it was actually like. They're like, “Oh, this is just a great movie.” You got to a festival—we were in Eccles [Theater] last night—and you have this electric feeling, and you finished the movie 13 days ago. I don't know, it's just amazing. I hope to continue to make movies like this, even if they're hard.

Keep making movies behind the scenes where you're lifting other people up, too! Rachel brought you up. Rachel Sennott came in with Bunnylovr, and one of my favorite things about the two of you, and many others in the group that you've formed, is how you are using your rising star and your platform in this business to help get things made that might not get made otherwise, and we need more of that, so don't stop.

GORDON: Thank you.

Sophie, do you want to take us home on this one?

BROOKS: I feel like there are genuinely so many moments that I could call to. The one I'm going to say is not one from the shoot or prep or post. It really was yesterday. Premiering the film at Sundance felt really remarkably special to me to have so many of our incredible crew members who worked so hard on the film and are so talented, and my parents were there, Molly's parents [were there]. Molly's mom has been a mentor to me. I just felt like it was surreal and so joyful, and I was sweating profusely, and I loved it. It was a really special, joyful moment.

Molly Gordon's Solo Directorial Debut 'Small Parts' Will Be "Batshit"

She and writing partner Allie Levitan are inspired by 1987's Outrageous Fortune.

Before I let you go, I've got to squeeze in one unrelated question for you, Molly, because I'm very curious about Small Parts, but in particular, I want to know about your evolution as a director. You know how much I love Theater Camp. That one you co-directed, but this one, you are the sole director. What did you learn about your skill set in your craft as a director by spearheading a film solo?

GORDON: Well, I haven't made it yet.

Hurry up and make it!

GORDON: I'm really excited to direct this year. It's going to be really fun, and I'm going to learn a lot on that as well. Small Parts is something I conceived with my writing partner, Allie [Levitan], and I love the movie Outrageous Fortune. It's batshit, and we're excited to make something even more batshit.

I'll pivot a bit with this! Can you tell me something you saw Sophie do on this set as a director that you appreciated and admired, you put in your back pocket, and you might try to put to use on that film?

GORDON: It's Soph's whole essence. When something is really stressful, she's just still the most kind and supportive person. I think not letting the heat get to you and just leading with love. I feel, as a friend, I learned from that, so I learned that as a director, as well.

Top-tier quality to have.

BROOKS: Molly will be a remarkable director. She's directed before, and she’s incredible, so she doesn't need advice from me. Maybe advice from someone who's 40 years older than me, we'll both take.

