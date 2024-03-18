The Big Picture Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Showalter team up for Amazon MGM's new comedy film, Oh. What. Fun.

Pfeiffer is set to shine as the comedic powerhouse Claire Clauster in this mysterious Christmas party plot.

Showalter follows up his recent hit, The Idea of You, with another unpredictable story in Oh. What. Fun.

Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Showalter have worked on many wonderful projects over the course of their careers, but now, they're ready to take it up a notch with a new title that will unite their talent for an unpredictable story. The duo will work together in Oh. What. Fun., a new comedy film from Amazon MGM. Pfeiffer will star in the upcoming production, while Showalter will direct, write and produce Oh. What. Fun. The stage has been set for the upcoming release, which is set to follow a mystery that will put the safety of the protagonist's family on the line.

Stories such as French Exit and Murder on the Orient Express have seen Michelle Pfeiffer owning the screen with a wide variety of roles. But Oh. What. Fun. will allow the actress to remind viewers why she can also be a comedy powerhouse, as she steps into the shoes of Claire Clauster. The character will organize a very special Christmas party for her family, but when her relatives forget her in the shuffle, Claire will come up with a different plan for them. Clauster goes missing, with the family not having an idea of where she could be. More details about the mystery will be revealed once Oh. What. Fun. is released by Amazon MGM.

Before even thinking about joining Oh. What. Fun., Michelle Pfeiffer has been busy with a wide range of projects in the past couple of years, displaying the reach of her talent. The performer was recently seen as Janet Van Dyne once again in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel that flew into theaters last year. Pfeiffer also portrayed the lead role of Betty Ford in The First Lady, the Showtime anthology series that followed First Ladies of the United States across the years.

Michael Showalter's Recent Hit

Oh. What. Fun. will give Michael Showalter the opportunity to explore the unpredictable premise that follows Claire Clauster and her disappearance. But the movie will also serve as a continuation of the working relationship between the filmmaker and Amazon MGM. Showalter developed The Idea of You for the studio, a romantic comedy that follows 40-year-old Solène Marchand (Anne Hathaway) as she falls in love with Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the young member of a famous boy band. The movie recently premiered at the SXSW festival, before heading to Prime Video on May 2.

A release date hasn't been set for Oh. What. Fun. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates in the future.