The documentary explores O.J. Simpson's life beyond the trial, delving into societal issues.

The film's impact led to changes in award eligibility rules, setting a new standard for excellence.

Over the course of the last several decades, the line between television and film has become blurred. While traditionally there was a notable budget and quality difference between the two mediums, many of the best modern drama shows like Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad, or Mad Men reached a level of quality and significant resources that rivaled many of the smaller films in theaters. Additionally, the growing serialization of blockbuster films, particularly those in the superhero genre, has made many big-screen events feel like just episodes of a prolonged serialized narrative. There’s a fuzzy line to be drawn, but the 2016 documentary O.J.: Made in America became the first project to win both an Academy Award and a Primetime Emmy.

O.J.: Made in America became the longest Oscar-winning film in history. At 467 minutes, it topped the record set by the classic Soviet Union epic War and Peace from 1967. However, it was also a project that was produced as part of ESPN’s “30 for 30” documentary series, and also aired as five distinct episodes on linear broadcast. While this eventually caused confusion, disputes, and a debate on what medium it truly qualified as, there were no dissenters when it came to the quality of O.J.: Made in America. Instantly proving itself to be one of the greatest documentaries ever made, O.J.: Made in America examines an event that showed just how divided America was when it came to race, class, celebrity, and justice.

'O.J.: Made in America' Is a Brilliant Piece of Nonfiction Filmmaking

While some filmgoers look to historical biopics to learn about critical moments from the past, no fictionalized account will ever attain the same level of accuracy that seeing real footage will. O.J.: Made in America utilizes an inventive mix of talking heads, archive footage, and historical news footage to create an immersive and absorbing look at one of the most recognizable figures in the history of American media. O.J. Simpson was an athlete, but he was also a movie star, a spokesperson, a celebrity, a sex symbol, and an ambassador for race relations. O.J.: Made in America examines how much pressure can be put on one person to satisfy the musings of large sections of the population, and just how tragic it can be when that hero fails to live up to the legend that has been created.

O.J.: Made in America chooses to take a thematic approach to the material as it goes through different sections of Simpson’s life. Understandably, a documentary by ESPN would contain a fair amount of sports footage, which is brought to life using a stunning amount of classical television footage. Some of ESPN’s documentaries verge on being too “inside baseball” for non-fans, but O.J.: Made in America does a great job at exploring just how much of a cultural impact Simpson had during the height of his athletic career. The University of California viewed him as a hero who helped them prove their dominance over other schools, but there was a level of respect that Simpson’s rivals had for him. His athletic abilities were more than impressive; they seemed inhuman. The emphasis placed on showing the incredible feats that Simpson achieved as a football player only made the later details more disturbing.

'O.J.: Made in America' Is About More Than Just About the Trial

No single event or crime exists in a vacuum, and O.J.:Made in America examines the various factors and biases that went into the trial itself. There is an extensive amount of time poured into showing the systematic corruption of the Los Angeles Police Department, and how the race riots led to the further splintering of the public’s relationship with law enforcement. Even when there were mountains of evidence that suggested Simpsons’ guilt, many viewers were so committed to the idea that the LAPD were conspirators that they never allowed themselves to question his innocence. O.J.: Made in America is unsparing in showing the damage that Simpson caused, but it does not suggest that his crimes were entirely isolated. In fact, the film suggests that the Simpson trial was the consequence of the lines of division that were already drawing. Perhaps more disturbing is the effect that his conviction had; the footage of the different reactions between white and black viewers to the initial verdict of innocence seems predictive of the larger conversations about race in the United States that hit their apex in 2020.

O.J.: Made in America examines how different arguments presented in the trial were perceived, triggering larger conversations that had lasting consequences. One of the key points raised by the precaution is the notion of domestic violence as a criminal action, and not a private issue as it had been portrayed in other media. Perhaps the most disturbing moments of the film are those that feature archival footage of Nicole Brown Simpson in which she seems to anticipate her demise. The most upsetting part of O.J.: Made in America is that it is a thriller where the audience knows the twist going in. Viewers are forced to wonder why these obvious signs of distress were ignored, and how someone as dangerous as Simpson was tolerated for so many years.

'O.J.: Made in America' Triggered a Change in the Academy Awards

Due to its screening in limited theaters to qualify for awards, O.J.: Made in America was deemed eligible to compete at the 2017 Academy Awards ceremony. However, the victory of O.J.: Made in America forced the Oscars to adopt a new policy to ban “multi-part or limited event programs” from officially competing for the top prizes. It could get pretty confusing if an acclaimed miniseries like Ripley or Baby Reindeer found themselves in the Best Picture conversation, but O.J.: Made in America is such a definitive masterpiece that it deserved any recognition that it got.

