Kim Kardashian has a penchant for American collectibles, an obsession which has been well documented on her family reality series The Kardashians. When she isn't squeezing into Marilyn Monroe's dress and shimmying down the Met Gala carpet, she is busy acquiring jewelry from icons like Cher and Elizabeth Taylor. Among the several stories she often shares about her youth in Calabasas is the time she and her sister dog sat for their entertainment icon neighbor, Madonna, and were rewarded with a box of the diva's bracelets.

From reports that Kim paid upwards of $200,000 for the Attallah Cross famously worn by Lady Diana when it was auctioned by Sotheby's, the SKIMS founder is willing to go to extremes when she really wants a particular item. Kim's obsession with iconic collectibles tends towards the fashion realm, but it can also take her into other kinds of memorabilia as well. A recent report suggests that an effort to underbid on a particularly sentimental item has backfired for the nostalgic reality diva.

The O.J. Estate Rejected Kim's Bid on This Item