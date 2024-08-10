The Big Picture Taylor Swift is not in Deadpool & Wolverine, despite plenty of rumors that she might make an appearance.

Ryan Reynolds previously denied Taylor Swift's involvement in the film.

Fans are still eagerly awaiting Taylor Swift's debut as a superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Deadpool & Wolverine is finally hitting the big screen after years in multiversal development at Marvel, and it was absolutely worth the wait. It's packed with action, references, nods, the Merc With a Mouth's (Ryan Reynolds) trademark raunchy verbiage, and cameos. Oh, the cameos! Still, in such a surprise-packed movie, the only question everyone cares to ask is whether Taylor Swift is in it. There have been some wild rumors that everyone's favorite anti-hero could be playing an actual hero or anti-hero in the movie, so now is the time to finally answer it: is Tay-Tay in Deadpool & Wolverine?

Taylor Swift Is Unfortunately Not in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’

We all wanted it. She probably wanted it herself. Unfortunately, though, Taylor Swift is not in Deadpool & Wolverine. Swifties everywhere held out hope until the very last minute, because it's something we could easily picture. She is besties with Blake Lively, who is Ryan Reynolds' wife, and the three of them were often out with their entourage in recent months, including Hugh Jackman and director Shawn Levy, watching football games and just being her overall awesome self, so signs were pointing to her probably having something to do with the movie.

Regrettably, she doesn't. In fact, not only is Taylor Swift not in Deadpool & Wolverine, but there isn't even any mention of her at all. The movie soundtrack, for example, is awesome, but it could have been even better if there was some Tay-Tay in it. I mean, she literally has a song called "Anti-Hero," and that's precisely what Deadpool is known to be. There isn't any nod to her at all, either, in a movie that is so connected to the zeitgeist. The Merc With a Mouth even mentions Blake Lively by name once, but no Taylor.

There were many rumors about her possibly showing up, and they got stronger once it was revealed that the movie would feature a Deadpool variant called Lady Deadpool. If Taylor was going to be in Deadpool & Wolverine, that would be it; Lady Deadpool was the perfect role for her to cameo as - either that, or the mutant Dazzler. There was a lot of buzz around the character itself, with some arguing that Blake Lively should play it. In the end, no one is right. Lively only lends her voice to Lady Deadpool, and Taylor's existence isn't even acknowledged in the movie. Your swiftie peers deserved better, Reynolds.

To Be Fair, Ryan Reynolds Has Denied Her Being in the Movie Before

When movies such as Deadpool & Wolverine come out, there is always a huge number of rumors that come with it. The fact that there are countless cameos of beloved characters from Marvel movies in different eras was naturally going to get people talking about who they wanted to see on the big screen, and, of course, we all want Taylor Swift. It isn't even the first time that Taylor herself has been connected to a movie such as this one; in 2016, people were sure she was playing Dazzler in X-Men: Apocalypse. But she didn't.

This time, though, despite the many cameos that have been speculated on Deadpool & Wolverine, Taylor's cameo is the only one that Ryan Reynolds has categorically denied from the start. He has been on live television praising Taylor and even saying she would make a good Deadpool, but that she is not in the movie. It was confirmed in June that she wouldn't be showing up in the movie at all, either. Honestly, though, who believes Ryan Reynolds at this point? We love him and everything he has done and given us, but we could totally see him playing coy with this subject only for Taylor to show up in a blaze of glory. She doesn't, though, because, as we have unfortunately stated and reiterated, she is not in Deadpool & Wolverine.

The MCU Remains Taylor-Free

The thing about this whole rumor mill about Taylor Swift in Deadpool & Wolverine is that she would have made a perfect addition to the cast in whatever role she played. We have been waiting for her to make her debut as a superhero for a long time, and the rumors of her playing Dazzler in X-Men: Apocalypse and now Lady Deadpool in Deadpool & Wolverine just make sense, because she would kill it as a mutant.

Really, if Taylor would ever consider joining a superhero universe, it would have to be the MCU, and not as any superhero, but as a mutant. She just fits the bill as someone who is always being criticized for everything she does - every new album, every new boyfriend, every new album about a new boyfriend… Just like the mutants, who are also constant victims of hate and are also constantly being driven by relationship drama. It will have to be in a future opportunity, though, because she is absolutely not in Deadpool & Wolverine.

